Who is Bombardiro Crocodillo? Exploring the viral TikTok brainrot character's origin and more

Bombardiro Crocodillo is one of the most recognizable figures in the TikTok brainrot trend, a meme genre defined by AI-generated absurdities narrated through exaggerated, often offensive, text-to-speech voices.

The character, depicted as a crocodile merged with a World War II bomber aircraft, first surfaced in mid-February 2025 on TikTok. The video, created by user @armenjiharhanyan, quickly gained traction and helped spark a wave of similarly surreal content.

Bombardiro Crocodillo is part of a larger phenomenon known as Italian Brainrot, where animals are fused with inanimate objects and paired with nonsensical, rhyme-heavy narration. While some videos contain disturbing or satirical content referencing real-world conflicts, others extend the meme’s lore with fictional characters like Bombombini Gusini and Tralalero Tralala.

According to multiple sources, the viral growth of these videos has inspired meme creators globally to replicate the style in their native languages, contributing to the rapid international spread of TikTok brainrot culture.

Everything to Know About Bombardiro Crocodillo: Origins, TikTok Rise, and Lore Explained

The character is typically portrayed as a crocodile merged with a World War II bomber plane, created through AI-generated imagery and voiced by an exaggerated Italian text-to-speech narrator.

The meme first gained traction when TikTok user @armenjiharhanyan uploaded a video that introduced Bombardiro Crocodillo with surreal narration and visuals. What followed was a cascade of user-generated content expanding the meme’s reach across platforms.

At its core, TikTok brainrot is defined by chaotic, often nonsensical content, where animals are fused with objects or given human traits like sneakers, legs, or weapons. Crocodillo stands out for the way it blends satire with provocative themes.

The audio often features the narrator rhyming phrases in Italian, combining irreverent statements about war, religion, and fictional lore. Some videos have stirred controversy for including references to real-world conflict zones and themes of violence, which sparked debates about the meme’s tone and intent.

A closer look at Italian brainrot and its evolution

The Italian brainrot subgenre started with characters like Tralalero Tralala, a shark in Nike shoes yelling anti-religious rhymes. According to multiple sources, the trend likely began with user @eZburger401 in January 2025, though the earliest viral success came when the sound was reused by others like @amoamimandy.1a, whose video gained over 17 million plays.

This set the foundation for subsequent characters like Bombardiro Crocodillo, Lirili Larila (a cactus-elephant hybrid), and Bombombini Gusini, Crocodillo’s fictional brother.

The character’s presence has grown beyond single videos. As reported in Know Your Meme’s related entries and reinforced by Reddit discussions, Bombardiro Crocodillo’s lore now includes fictional wars like the Croco-Avian Wars and even satirical businesses like “Bombardiro Crocodillo Bangalore Ltd.”

TikTok users have continued to expand on this with increasingly absurd scenarios, such as military raids in IKEA or mock battles against other AI creations.

While the meme thrives on absurdism, it’s not without criticism. Reddit users on r/Italian and r/HaveBrainRot have debated its cultural boundaries, particularly regarding its use of blasphemy and politically sensitive references. Still, the meme’s viral appeal has led to spin-offs in other languages, including Indonesian brainrot characters like Boneca Ambalabu and Tung Tung Tung Sahur.

Bombardiro Crocodillo, despite or because of its provocative content, remains a central figure in the expanding universe of TikTok brainrot, reflecting the internet’s evolving relationship with AI, satire, and meme culture.

Stay tuned for more updates.

