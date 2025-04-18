Who is Tung Tung Tung Sahur? Exploring the viral TikTok brainrot character's origin and more

Tung Tung Tung Sahur is an AI-generated anthropomorphic wooden creature with a cylindrical body. It holds a baseball bat and usually stands near a train or bus stop. The character first appeared on TikTok on February 28, 2025, in a video posted by Indonesian creator @noxaasht.

The original clip used an eerie Indonesian voice-over describing the creature as a scary anomaly that only comes out at Sahur, the pre-dawn meal during Ramadan. According to the fictional lore, if someone is called for Sahur three times and doesn't respond, Tung Tung Tung Sahur shows up at their house. The video quickly blew up, reaching over 31 million views and 2.4 million likes in under a month.

The meme became popular because of its bizarre design, creepy sound effects, and exaggerated backstory.

The character fit right into the brainrot meme trend on TikTok, joining others like Bombardino Crocodilo and Brr Brr Patapim. Its rising popularity also came from how it mixed local culture with absurd AI visuals and surreal humor. The trend spread rapidly across Southeast Asia and was especially viral during Ramadan.

Everything you need to know about Tung Tung Tung Sahur

Tung Tung Tung Sahur (Image via Youtube/@GlitchVR)

Tung Tung Tung Sahur rapidly spread through videos that followed the "brainrot" meme format. These videos usually used a robotic male voice and bizarre, over-the-top visuals.

The character's name comes from the repeated sound "Tung," which mimics the noise of the "bedug," a large Indonesian drum traditionally used to wake people for Sahur. This drum sound became the core of the meme's audio identity. The character also became known as the "enforcer of Ramadan," meant to scare people into waking up for the pre-dawn meal.

Other TikTok users quickly followed the trend after @noxaasht's post. On March 10, @redbluzx_tiktoq shared a video of Tung swinging his bat and exploding, earning 5.3 million views.

On March 13, @dahuludansekarang posted a clip of the wooden creature speaking, and that video hit five million views in ten days. @drw.artz even uploaded a drawing tutorial using a mechanical pencil to recreate the character. It got over one million views in just 24 hours.

By late March, people online began saying Tung Tung Tung Sahur had "completed his mission" and returned home. Some Indonesian TikTokers even held mock farewells for the character. On March 22, @sebuahvideorandom2 posted a send-off video that gained 1.5 million views and 196,000 likes. These TikToks described Sahur as a kind of ghostly figure who appeared, did his job, and left quietly.

Tung Tung Tung Sahur was also tied to a fictional universe of AI-generated creatures. He was often "powerscaled" against other made-up figures like Brr Brr Patapim, a monkey-human covered in moss and tree branches, or Bombardino Crocodilo, a crocodile fused with a bomber aircraft.

Some lore even placed Tung Tung in the middle of the so-called Croco-Avian wars, where he helped fight off opposing forces after being summoned by other meme characters. Fans online created entire timelines and battle summaries between Sahur and other entities like Gorillardo Mazzuoloni, a cursed banana gorilla with a giant hammer.

Another spinoff of the meme came from users referencing the Sahur Accord, a fictional peace treaty signed during these meme wars. It included made-up characters like Chimpanzini Bananini and Glorbo Fruttodrillo.

Sahur was said to have caused monsoons by performing sujuds and even encountered characters like Piccione Macchina, who claimed he was a glitch in the system. These additions built a satirical and absurd extended universe around the original meme.

By the end of March 2025, Tung Tung Tung Sahur had become one of TikTok's biggest AI brainrot characters, mixing cultural references with chaotic, surreal content that defined the trend.

