"And new" - Fans react as Magomed Ankalaev believes the challenge of fighting Alex Pereira in Ramadan month would make him stronger

Magomed Ankalaev is eventually scheduled to headline UFC 313 along with Alex Pereira. He is coming off impressive consecutive victories to finally land a shot at the UFC light heavyweight title. Ankalev expressed his belief that while he fasts in Ramadan, he'd be stronger to overcome Pereira, which evoked reactions from the MMA fans.

The pay-per-view event is scheduled to be held in the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. Muslims abstain from eating or drinking anything throughout the day and break their fast after the sun sets. While many see it as a challenge, the 32-year-old Dagestani feels that it will help his campaign to dislodge the formidable 'Poatan' from the UFC light heavyweight crown.

ESPN MMA posted Ankalaev's statement on their Instagram account while quoting the UFC:

"Magomed Ankalaev will be fighting Alex Pereira in the month of Ramadan where Muslims are mandated to fast frim dawn to sunset. He believes this challenge will make him stronger ahead of #UFC313."

Fans gathered in the comments section of the post and reacted to it, with one fan writing:

"Let's go Ankalaev! And new!"

A fan responded by writing:

"Just prove Dana and everyone else wrong brother, you will win that fight inshallah."

Another fan wrote:

"Pereira whenever and whatever he wants lmao."

Screenshot courtesy: @espnmma's comments section on Instagram

Magomed Ankalaev sees holes in Alex Pereira's game and downplays his signature left hook

Magomed Ankalaev has repeatedly claimed to engage Alex Pereira on the feet instead of employing wrestling in their title fight at UFC 313. 'Poatan' is known for his signature left hook and leg kicks, which come in handy in his fights.

Home of Fight posted a video of Ankalaev via the UFC where he is seen discussing holes in Pereira's game while downplaying his vicious left hook.

"Alex Pereira has one signature move. He has that left hook, he lures his opponents in, he just catches them when they rush in. He thinks that we don't understand that, that we don't see it. But I'm smart enough and I have enough experience to win."

