What language is Tung Tung Tung Sahur in? Meaning of viral TikTok meme trend explained 

Tung Tung Tung Sahur is an anthropomorphic cylindrical wooden creature holding a baseball bat and standing in a train/ bus stop. It emerged online earlier this year as a collection of brainrot-style AI-generated memes.

On February 28, 2025, TikToker @noxaasht shared the first known visual of Tung Tung Tung Sahur with an Indonesian voice-over. The Know Your Meme website has transcribed and translated it into English.

“Tung tung tung tung sahur. Scary anomaly that only comes out at Sahur. it is said that if someone is called for Sahur three times and does not answer, then this creature comes to your house. It's very scary. Tung tung usually makes a sound like a gong. Share it with your friends who have trouble eating Sahur,” it read.

In less than a month, @noxaasht’s video amassed 31 million views and 2.4 million likes. According to Distractify, Tung Tung Tung Sahur was portrayed to appear before Ramadan.

As per the lore, if a person called for the creature thrice but didn’t answer back, it was believed to haunt their home, something seemingly like “Bloody Mary” among Christians.

More about the Tung Tung Tung Sahur viral TikTok meme

According to the Islamic Relief U.K. website, ‘suhoor’ is a meal consumed before dawn during Ramadan. The word ‘Sahur’ in Tung Tung Tung Sahur may have been a reference to that.

Likewise, brainrot fandom on Wiki shared the legend that if an individual is called for ‘sahur’ three times and fails to respond, the fictional creature would appear and haunt them forever.

Meanwhile, in Indonesian and Malaysian culture, the word ‘Tung,’ repeated three times, indicated the sound of a beating drum, particularly the large double-headed one called ‘bedug’ often used to signal prayer times during Ramadan, i.e., to announce ‘suhoor.’

The Wiki page thus calls Tung Tung Tung Sahur the “enforcer of Ramadan.”

Apart from @noxaasht, many other TikTokers also joined the Tung Tung meme fest throughout March 2025, including @redbluzx_tiktoq, @dahuludansekarang, @drw.artz, and @sebuahvideorandom2, among others.

For instance, @redbluzx_tiktoq uploaded a clip of the fictional wooden man who was seen swinging his baseball bat and running away, before exploding. The post earned 5.3 million views and 300,000 likes in 7 days.

Likewise, @dahuludansekarang shared footage of the creature speaking that amassed over five million views and 200,000 likes in 10 days.

@drw.artz made a video post where they used a mechanical pencil to draw Tung Tung Tung Sahur, earning over one million views and 69,000 likes in 24 hours.

At the end of March, Indonesian TikTokers joined the Tung Tung meme and joked that the creature returned to its origin country after a long time and fulfilled its mission of scaring people into practising ‘Suhoor.’

They were even “sending off” the creature. TikToker @sebuahvideorandom2 shared a farewell video on March 22 that gained more than 1.5 million views and 196,000 likes.

According to Know Your Meme, Tung Tung Tung Sahur is a part of a series of AI-made brainrot memes that surfaced since the beginning of this year, including Bombardino Crocodilo (an anthropomorphic crocodile military bomber plane) and Tralalero Tralala (a shark sporting Nike kicks).

It was also powerscaled against Brr Brr Patapim, a human-monkey hybrid covered in trees and moss. All of these used Italian text-to-speech voiceover.

Indonesia, too, came up with another character called Hotspot Bro. As per the brainrot Wiki fandom, Tung Tung can be found in another lore of Croco-Avian wars, where he was initially a bystander, but later participated in the fights.

Distractify, on the other hand, likened the animated wooden stick-man to other brainrot memes such as Tim Cheese and John Pork.

The duo appeared in 2018, where John Pork was a human-pig hybrid who was portrayed as a social media influencer/ ex-gangster. Tim Cheese, the human-rat hybrid and notorious hitman, was hired to kill him.

