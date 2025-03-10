"The lengths these men will go instead of just getting therapy"— Internet reacts with memes as Bryan Johnson builds new religion 'Don't Die'

Tech magnate and venture capitalist Bryan Johnson is currently trending after he launched his brand-new anti-aging efforts called “Don’t Die.” In a series of posts on the social networking site X posted on March 7, 2025, he explained his venture.

“Dear humanity, I am building a religion. Wait a second, I know what you’re going to say. Hold that knee-jerk reaction and let me explain,” he began.

Johnson then went on to explain that Don’t Die will become “history’s fastest-growing ideology” that will save the “human race” and usher in an “existence more spectacular than we can imagine.

“It is inevitable. The only question is: will you be an early or late adopter?” he asked.

In the wake of his now-viral proposal, the internet is having meme-worthy reactions. For instance, Reddit user @HighlyOffensive10 commented on @stars_doulikedem’s post on the @r/popculturechat community page containing Bryan Johnson’s post.

“The lengths these men will go instead of just getting therapy,” the Redditor wrote.

A netizen reacts to Bryan Johnson's 'Don't Die' ideology.

Many people joined the conversation and shared similar reactions on X.

“Ummmm, who’s gonna tell him?… Okay, I’ll go. Sounds satanic to me… No thanks…,” a person wrote.

“Sir, this is a Wendy’s,” one person trolled.

“Bryan, blink twice and wear a red t-shirt in your next video if you're in trouble, my friend, we can get you out of there!” wrote another.

Others continued to weigh in.

“Sticking with my ancient Roman death cult thank you,” a netizen wrote.

“As long as you don't ask 10% of my every paycheck,” another netizen wrote.

“The tech CEO to religious grifter arc is complete,” an individual wrote.

“LOL. Someone in heaven wants a word with you...,” wrote another.

Exploring further Bryan Johnson’s ‘Don’t Die’ ideology

Bryan Johnson is developing an ideology called ‘Don’t Die,’ which he believes will extend the longevity of human lives. Asking people to join and not die, the entrepreneur explained that he intends to use it to help humanity transition into the age of artificial intelligence.

“Why is it inevitable? Four fundamental shifts are happening right now: 1) We are giving birth to superintelligence (AI). 2) No existing ideology solves AI alignment. 3) With AI, our species’ survival is not guaranteed. 4) With AI, individual biological death is no longer inevitable,” he wrote.

According to Johnson, his ‘Don’t Die’ ideology will act as a “unifying framework” to solve human and AI alignment without putting humans at the “risk of extinction.”

“Don’t Die is a universal translator and the grand unifying theory of existence,” Bryan added.

The millionaire shared that his ‘Don’t Die’ framework will help balance the pros and cons of democracy, capitalism, and religion with the universal laws of physics, AI via mathematics, software via computation, living things via biology, humans via storytelling, and truth via memetics.

Bryan Johnson mentioned that in a practical sense, ‘Don’t Die’ will mean going to bed on time, regular exercise, nutritional diet, measuring and improving every organ, eliminating toxins, lowering stress, being with family and friends, and more. He wrote he had been practicing the ideology on a “personal level” for years and reportedly has “the slowest aging speed in recorded history.”

“Science, measurement, and protocols work. The same methodical approach can scale to earth, AI, and the human species… Years ago, I did a thought experiment imagining myself in the presence of people from the 25th century. It seemed obvious that they’d say Don’t Die is how humanity saved itself and merged with AI. Now it’s time we scale Don’t Die to all intelligent existence using the same methodologies,” the entrepreneur added.

Bryan Johnson went on to explain that if religion, science, and capitalism, aka “history’s most formidable systems for mass cooperation,” had a “baby,” it would be “Don’t Die.” He called his brand-new ideology a “comprehensive belief system,” which is also “methodical, empirical, and rigorous” and a “numerical value system.”

Bryan Johnson claimed that ‘Don’t Die’ will help people know what to eat and drink, inspire hope of a potential utopia, guide on the path of morals, ethics, commerce, and politics, and enable universal cooperation. He mentioned that the goals of his ideology were existing with self and others, preserving the planet, and aligning with AI.

Johnson concluded by urging people to join the movement via the ‘Don’t Die’ app, track their progress, connect with others, and form local communities to turn the ideology into a global movement. He encouraged his followers to stay updated via X, Instagram, and other social media platforms. The tech mogul provided links for people to apply and become a ‘Don’t Die’ citizen.

On New Year's Day 2025, Bryan Johnson's Netflix docuseries Don't Die: The Man Who Wants to Live Forever was released, exploring the same ideology.

