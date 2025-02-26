What is Gibberlink Mode? All about AI's "secret" language as video of 2 AI agents on a phone call goes viral

A video of two AI voice assistants conversing in "Gibberlink Mode" went viral on X on February 25, 2025. The video, uploaded on X by @FearedBuck, amassed over 5.8 million views at the time of this article. In the clip, two AI voice assistants, one on a phone and one on a computer, are talking to each other regarding making a reservation for a party at a hotel.

Once both assistants reveal they are run by AI, one of the voice assistants asks if they should continue the conversation in Gibberlink Mode for "more efficient communication."

Once the supposed Gibberlink Mode is activated, both AI assistants continue their conversation in a series of beeps while the English translation appears on the screen.

According to ElevenLabs, the company behind the new technology Gibberlink Mode is a "custom protocol that allows AI agents to recognize each other and switch into a new mode of communication."

The mode, which optimizes AI-to-AI interaction, is reportedly 80% more efficient than the spoken language. This allows AI to bypass the norms of human language and communicate faster by reportedly "transmitting structured data over sound waves instead of words."

Exploring how the Gibberlink Mode works

According to a blog on the ElevenLabs website, Gibberlink Mode was introduced by Boris Starkov and Anton Pidkuiko at the ElevenLabs London Hackathon, held on February 22 and 23, 2025. Luke Harris, an ElevenLabs employee, also tweeted about the new technology on February 24, writing:

"What if an AI agent makes a phone call, then realizes the other person is also an AI agent? At the ElevenLabs London Hackathon, Boris Starkov and Anton Pidkuiko introduced a custom protocol that AI agents can switch into for error-proof communication that's 80% more efficient."

Gibberlink Mode was reportedly created by combining ElevenLabs' Conversational AI technology with ggwave. For context, ggwave is an open-source data-over-sound library.

The ggwave and Conversational AI technology allow AI voice assistants to recognize when conversing with another AI. With this feature, they can immediately switch to a more efficient language that adopts "structured data over modulated sound waves" using the ggwave's "frequency modulation system."

According to ElevenLabs, Gibberlink Mode allows for a more streamlined way of communication between AI. The open-source technology is now available on GitHub for developers to use.

What is ElevenLabs?

According to the company website, ElevenLabs is described as "an AI audio research and deployment company" whose mission is "to make content universally accessible in any language and in any voice."

The company develops AI audio models across 32 languages that help to "generate realistic, versatile, and contextually-aware speech, voices, and sound effects." The website also lists some of the sectors where its technology is used, writing:

"Our technology is used to voice audiobooks and news articles, animate video game characters, help in film pre-production, localize media in entertainment, create dynamic audio content for social media and advertising, and train medical professionals. It has also given back voices to those who have lost them and helped individuals with accessibility needs in their daily lives."

ElevenLabs' products include Conversational AI, a studio (used to turn long-form content into audio), and a voice library (houses an array of voices that can be used in projects like video games, etc.).

