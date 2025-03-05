From ‘Musk Steals,’ ‘False,’ to ‘Save Medicaid’ — Democratic signs held during Trump’s joint address to Congress

On March 4, 2025, during President Donald Trump's first speech to Congress ahead of his second term, House and Senate Democrats presumably did a silent protest. They refused to clap and held up posters labeling the president a "liar." Some even left the venue completely, as reported by NBC News on March 5.

In the viral pictures from the incident during the joint address, dozens of House Democrats were seen reportedly protesting by putting up little circular placards that read slogans like 'Protect Veterans,' 'Save Medicaid,' and 'Musk Steals.'

As the US President went on to say that he had completed more work in 43 days than the previous administration did in four years, some of the protestors even held up a 'False' placard.

During the incident, House Democratic leadership emphasized to Democrats the importance of presenting a serious response to the US President. At that time, the lawmakers replied by waving these signs at the speaker and Republicans.

As per Politico's March 5 report, the Congressional Progressive Caucus allegedly distributed the signs, which bore statements meant to maintain the focus on the president's policies.

Trump's first speech was interrupted by several Democratic members holding different signs

Several Democratic members of Congress raised signs in the air during President Donald Trump's Tuesday night speech to Congress, presumably in protest.

Throughout the evening, Representative Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., carried an erasable whiteboard and wrote several messages to Donald, such as 'NO KING,' 'THAT'S A LIE,' and 'You're cutting Medicaid,' as reported by NBC.

Meanwhile, more than 20 additional House Democrats held up black and white signs in a silent protest. Furthermore, a number of House Democrats wearing "resist" t-shirts, including Representatives Melanie Stansbury and Jasmine Crockett, left the venue.

As per Business Standard’s March 5 report, the US President, speaking directly to the Democratic side of the chamber, said:

“This is my fifth such speech to Congress, and once again, I look at the Democrats in front of me and I realise there is absolutely nothing I can say to make them happy or to make them stand or smile or applaud.”

According to Politico’s report, the Congressional Progressive Caucus that allegedly distributed the signs is composed of about 100 members of Congress.

Just before President Donald Trump's address, Rep. Melanie Stansbury of New Mexico put up a sign to Congress. She had a placard facing the camera that said, "This is NOT normal."

Additionally, minutes into the President's speech, Rep. Al Green was escorted out of the chamber. After Trump informed lawmakers that he had gained a mandate, Green got up and started pointing his cane at him while repeatedly shouting:

“You have no mandate!”

As per Fox 10 Phoenix, Republicans immediately erupted in chants of "USA! USA!" Then, in an effort to keep things in order, Speaker Mike Johnson requested Rep. Green to sit down, before telling the Sergeant of Arms to move him.

Furthermore, during the speech, a number of Democratic members of Congress collectively wore pink. Politico stated that the color was chosen in order to express disapproval of some of the president's recent actions that affect women and families.

The Democratic Women's Caucus chair, Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández of New Mexico, told Time Magazine on Monday, March 3, that the pink suits were intended to "signal our protest of Trump's policies which are negatively impacting women and families."

She explicitly claimed that women, especially those from working-class origins, are allegedly being disproportionately and adversely affected by policies pertaining to social programs and reproductive health.

Moreover, several lawmakers, including Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon, decided to wear blue and yellow, the colors of the Ukrainian flag, to show their support for the nation following an altercation between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office on February 28, 2025.

As of now, neither Musk nor Trump has made any public comments about this incident.

