"Unfathomably cringe"— Internet reacts as Jasmine Crockett dances in new music video ahead of Trump's joint Congressional address

Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett posted a video on Tuesday night on TikTok, dancing to Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us version from his Super Bowl halftime performance. Ahead of Donald Trump's joint address to Congress, Rep. Crockett urged everyone not to watch the President delivering his speech.

She mock-referred to the State of Union speech as State of 'DisUnion' in the caption, adding:

"I'm gonna be in attendance. DO NOT WATCH!"

It is to be noted that Trump called for a joint session of the Congress. A State of the Union, on the other hand, is an annual meeting where Trump delivers a message to both chambers of the US Congress.

Accompanied by two women, Crockett began by lip-syncing to K.Dot's bars from his Super Bowl performance, "It's a cultural divide imma get it on the floor". She then executed Kendrick's viral steps from the halftime show as the lyrics go, "I'm trippin', I'm slidin', I'm ridin' through the back like, 'Baow'".

Towards the end of the video, Crockett had her tongue out for a brief moment and held up a victory sign. Her goofy moves were met with mixed reactions from netizens. Some called it unserious, childish, and embarrassing.

A netizen reacts (Image via X/ @fightwithmemes)

"Hey Texas. This is your representative ? What were you drinking ?" wrote one.

"I'm embarrassed for the people who voted for her," one person commented.

"I get it, it's trendy but I feel like representatives of the United States should hold themselves to a higher standard," voiced another.

A few people noted that Trump called for a joint session of the US Congress, which was different from a State of the Union speech.

"Isn't it just a joint congressional speech, not the State of the Union? I could be wrong though," said an X user.

"She does know it's NOT a State of the Union address… right?" commented another.

Despite the criticism, some others loved how Jasmine Crockett voiced her statement with a bit of fun.

The internet reacts to Jasmine Crockett's new video (Image via Instagram/The Shade Room)

Rep. Jasmine Crockett walked out during Trump's speech at the joint Congressional session

Rep. Jasmine Crockett posted a video on Instagram late Tuesday night to inform viewers that she walked out of Trump's address alongside some other members. Crockett addressed her companions:

"I'm standing here with some of the bravest people that you can ever wanna be in a fight with."

Referring to Trump, Crockett continued:

"He up there, he's spewing all kinds of nonsense and bullsh*t, let me just be real. And we weren't just going to sit for that sh*t."

The 43-year-old said she would have stayed at the meeting if the discussion there made any sense. She announced there would be a press release regarding why they decided to leave the address so no false narratives could be spread.

Jasmine Crockett stressed they earned those seats in Congress, and so, they had the right to occupy the seats for as long as they wanted and leave when they no longer wished to listen to Trump's speech.

"We are going to combat all the lies. And we are going to continue to serve the people that even went out and elected him to their own dismay," she added.

As reported by KGW8, two other Representatives from Oregon also left Trump's address midway due to alleged disagreement between the members.

