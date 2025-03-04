"Go live somewhere else"- Viewers furious with Whoopi Goldberg's take on Trump–Zelenskyy meeting on The View 

Whoopi Goldberg, the co-host of ABC's The View, recently expressed her take on the heated Oval Office meeting between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. She called the meeting one of the “most embarrassing” exchanges she had ever seen.

Ad

However, her comment seems to have backfired, as viewers of the show are furious over what she said. An X thread of The View with the clipping of Goldberg's comment and the Oval office meeting has received numerous comments criticising what Whoopi Goldberg said. One of the comments read:

"Whoopi shut up you slob, go live somewhere else you fucking traitors. When you side with another country other than your own, you’re a fucking traitor. Get the fuck out of the US. If it wasn’t for this country, you’d have nothing, including that fat ass of yours."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

In the clip posted by The View's official X handle, Whoopi is angry as she is heard saying:

“That has to be one of the most embarrassing things I’ve ever seen. This is the leader of a sovereign nation, and you are doing theater with him because you’re trying to show that you’re the hard guy.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Many criticised her in the comments thread of the clip, and some of these comments are as follows:

"The View reacting to Trump like a menopausal henhouse screeching at a thunderstorm. Whoopi probably broke a sweat for the first time since 1997, and Joy Behar’s face is pulled so tight from rage she’s one bad take away from snapping like a rubber band. Meanwhile, Trump’s out here handling world affairs while these washed-up daytime clowns argue over who gets the last estrogen patch," one user said.

Ad

"Yeah! Let’s watch a bunch of radical, rich cows talk about the world that they are completely disconnected from! REEEEE!!," another commented.

"I am so proud of President Trump and JD Vance for doing exactly what they did to that weasel Zelenskyy," commented a user.

"Lol. Nobody "shouted. It's called talking louder," said one user.

Ad

"The View seems to be very close to the end of its run," another said.

"Good lord! Sounds like Whoopi is drunk or stoned! Slur. Slur. Slur!," commented one user.

In the video, Whoopie Goldberg suggested that the people who voted for Trump might not have liked the heated exchange between the US president and the Ukrainian leader.

Expand Tweet

Ad

What did Donald Trump say to Volodymyr Zelenskyy that made Goldberg react angrily on The View?

United States president Donald Trump lashed out at Zelenskyy in his Oval Office on Friday, calling the Ukrainian leader “ungrateful” for U.S. support and suggesting he didn’t have “the cards” in negotiations with Vladimir Putin.

Trump and Vice President JD Vance yelled at Zelenskyy for his lack of gratefulness, despite the fact that the Ukrainian president has repeatedly thanked the U.S. publicly for their support. Trump even went so far as to say to Zelenskyy that he was gambling with World War III.

Ad

On Monday, President Donald Trump ordered a pause on U.S. aid going to Ukraine to help in the war against Russia.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Learn more about the No. 1 Netflix show HERE