Who is Tralalero Tralala? Exploring the viral TikTok brainrot character's origin and more

Tralalero Tralala is an AI-generated shark character that has three legs and wears blue Nike shoes. The character became the face of TikTok brainrot trend in early 2025, after a TikToker @eZburger401 posted a robotic Italian voice chant. The voice can be heard saying, "Tralalero Tralala, porco dio e porco Allah.” The phrase translates to a profanity-laced rant about a Fortnite game being interrupted by a character’s grandmother.

The original sound included specific vulgar phrases and nonsense terms like “Ornella Leccacappella” and “Burger." These caught people off guard because of the translation, which was absurd as well as offensive. The sound quickly spread after @eZburger401’s account was banned, and others like @andy.promaxo reposted it with AI animations.

One of the earliest viral videos showed a toy mimicking the chant, which got over five million views. From there, users added visuals of sharks, ballerinas with coffee cup heads, and other weird combinations to keep the meme alive.

A phonk remix followed, leading to anime edits and football clips using the sound. The reason it got so popular was because it made no sense, yet it was everywhere—what people now call pure “brainrot” content.

Everything you need to know about Tralalero Tralala

Tralalero Tralala is an AI-generated shark character known for having three human-like legs who always wears blue Nike shoes. He is often seen in low-resolution TikTok videos walking or dancing across backdrops like underwater cities, Fortnite landscapes, and glitchy CapCut edits.

The original version of Tralalero has two legs replacing his side fins and a third coming out of his tail. His shoes are always consistent—bright blue Nikes—which became a key part of his identity. They also inspired TikTok users to copy the look in real life and AI-generated fashion memes.

He is portrayed as a loud, aggressive character who is constantly ranting in Italian. In his infamous speech, he complains about his son Merdardo, a ruined Fortnite session, and a grandma named Ornella Leccacappella, who tells them about a dinner invite involving something offensive.

This audio is what sparked the trend, and the name “Tralalero Tralala” comes from the beginning of the chant. Despite the vulgarity, it was the absurdity and randomness that made the trend explode.

Tralalero is also featured in dozens of parody conflicts and lore-based edits. He has been portrayed as a soldier in the Croco-Avian Wars, where he allegedly helped the Crocos win by taking out a key enemy commander.

His rivalry with Bombardino Coccodrillo—a crocodile-airplane hybrid—is a recurring storyline. They often appear in edits chasing each other or facing off in dance battles.

Another recurring enemy is Piccione Macchina, a pigeon-plane hybrid rumored to have taken Tralalero down in one of the fake wars. These stories are part of the so-called “Brainrot Cinematic Universe,” where every animal character has a backstory made up by users across platforms.

Other characters linked to Tralalero Tralala include his wife, Bluberini Octopusini, and his cousin, Peshkaqeni Legeni. The couple reportedly have children named “Los Tralaeritos,” who also appear in some meme videos. In some videos and memes, he also has a girlfriend named Ballerina Cappuccina.

Tralalero is said to be an atheist who allegedly blames both God and Allah for his misfortunes, as directly quoted in the viral chant. He’s known for his outrageous energy and is often shown breakdancing, running on beaches, or popping up during bizarre moments like a lover's betrayal. One example shows Ballerina Cappuccina cheating on him with another character while Tralalero Tralala watches in shock.

Multiple remixes of his sound exist now, including a phonk version that’s commonly used in anime edits and soccer montages. TikTokers have made tier lists ranking Brainrot characters, with Tralalero Tralala consistently placing near the top.

