Who killed John Pork? Tim Cheese lore explained as brainrot meme trend takes over TikTok 

AI news channels have alleged the kill list of Tim Cheese, an anthropomorphic mouse with glasses. As per viral videos on TikTok, the AI-generated mouse has been on a killing rampage. The list included Quandale Dingle, Freakbob, Marvin Beak, and several others. One of Tim's most talked about alleged kills is John Pork, a virtual influencer.

All the alleged bodies were recovered from Tim's property, and he supposedly was running from the authorities to escape his crimes.

For context, the original meme surrounding Tim Cheese was circulated by a TikToker named @choppow in February. The creator used AI-generated sounds and visuals in the video to create a harrowing story, showcasing Tim as a criminal mouse. Since then, social media platforms have been flooded with his memes.

On February 19, 2025, Tim's creator shared a post on social media in a breaking news fashion, claiming that the mouse was the killer of John Pork. As stated by Dexerto, the announcement went as:

"Tim Cheese has been identified as the murderer of John Pork."

This was the first time that the AI-generated mouse was introduced on social media, and it soon became viral all across the internet. The original post itself gained more than 1.3 million views. The creator then went about adding more fictional stories surrounding Tim. On February 21, an update on the John Pork murder case came up, which received over 300K views.

The continuing lore became popular on TikTok since then. Later, other TikTok users joined in and added more fictional stories to the lore. While one user depicted how the mouse escaped cops, someone else added what would happen if Tim got caught.

TikToker @galabool_68 shared an AI video on March 13 depicting how Tim Cheese had killed John Pork. The video eventually amassed more than 7.9 million views.

Exploring more about John Pork, who apparently got killed by the viral Tim Cheese

As aforementioned, John Pork is another AI-generated virtual character known for being a pig-man. As per virtualhumans.org, John Pork made his first appearance on social media in June 2018 and is originally from Italy.

In a 2020 interview with the outlet, Pork opened up about his interests, which included dancing, cooking, stargazing, as well as playing music. The virtual influencer was asked about his decision to share his life on Instagram. To this, the pig-man said:

"I love to travel and document my trips, so I thought I would fully go for it with my Instagram page. But honestly? I saw it as a challenge to do something a little different."

When asked who Pork actually was, the virtual influencer responded, saying:

"I'm still trying to figure that out — I’ll let you know! Just expect some good vibes along the way."

John Pork further shared that while he was new to the social media world, he enjoyed being on platforms like Instagram as well as TikTok.

As for the Tim Cheese meme, while some netizens found it hilarious, others were more confused. It has currently become one of the most popular memes of 2025.

