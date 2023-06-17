Who is Boots Riley? All about the Sorry to Bother You director ahead of I’m a Virgo

Boots Riley is back with an unusual yet bright series, I'm a Virgo, all set to be released on Amazon Prime Video on June 23, 2023. The talented artist and filmmaker made his mark in the world of cinema with his directorial debut, Sorry to Bother You. In his next attempt, he has directed, wrote, and created I'm a Virgo, which is the story of a 13-foot-tall man named Cootie residing in Oakland, California.

I'm a Virgo stars Moonlight actor Jharrel Jerome, the first and youngest ever Afro-Latino actor to win the 2019 Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie category for his role in Netflix's When They See Us. Jerome plays Cootie's character who, being true to his zodiac sign, sets out on an adventure to explore the world beyond the four walls of his room.

Boots Riley: The man beyond the iconic films

Boots Riley is a visionary filmmaker, musician, and activist who is known for his bold and unconventional approach to storytelling. Born on April 1, 1971, in Chicago, Illinois, Riley's unique perspective and artistic vision was established in his directorial debut, Sorry to Bother You, which has a 93% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Riley's journey into the world of films began after he had achieved acclaim as a musician and rapper with the political hip-hop group The Coup. With The Coup, Boots Riley cemented his reputation as a cultural commentator, while he tackled issues of capitalism, social justice, and racial inequality through his lyrics.

His socio-political band is similar to the ideas and expression of artists like Tupac and Rage Against the Machine. He is also the founding member of the Street Sweeper Social Club featuring Tom Morello.

The shift from music to films was natural for the artist as both allowed him to convey his ideas and challenge societal norms. In 2018, Riley debuted Sorry to Bother You, which has an ensemble cast comprising LaKeith Stanfield, Tessa Thompson, Danny Glover, Terry Crews, Armie Hammer, and Steven Yeun. Sorry to Bother You is a witty take on corporate greed, exploitation, and the effects of capitalism.

In his Bullseye with Jesse Thorn interview, Riley spoke about how his song Fat Cats, Bigga Fish inspired his filmmaking journey and shaped his career.

Boots Riley: The activist underneath his filmmaking and music chops

Boots Riley's uncompromising approach to storytelling and his ability to seamlessly weave humor and social critique together has set Sorry to Bother You apart from the usual Hollywood movies. While we wait for I'm a Virgo to premiere, it is worth knowing that his upcoming film deals with the theme of self-acceptance and intersectional issues at the same time.

The 52-year-old American actor is committed to authenticity and representation. Beyond his artistic endeavors, Riley has long been involved in activism. He has been a vocal supporter of labor rights and has joined police brutality protests. In fact, it was only at the tender age of 15 that Boots Riley joined the Progressive Labor Party.

He was actively involved in the Occupy Oakland movement and was a leader of The Young Comrades. Boots Riley won the Best First Feature award at the 34th Independent Spirit Awards in 2019. His audio was cut off mid-speech as he criticized the involvement of the U.S. in the 2019 Venezuelan presidential crisis.

Boots Riley @BootsRiley I used my Indie Spirit Award moment to make a statement & I know it was the right thing2do.



But I wish I also had had time to thank the amazing actors, department heads, crew, producers, friends, & family members who made SorryToBotherYou happen. My heart is full. I love yall. I used my Indie Spirit Award moment to make a statement & I know it was the right thing2do. But I wish I also had had time to thank the amazing actors, department heads, crew, producers, friends, & family members who made SorryToBotherYou happen. My heart is full. I love yall.

Watch Riley continue to push boundaries and challenge conventions with I'm a Virgo, releasing on June 23, 2023, on Amazon Prime.

