Who is BreeAnn Hammond from Grown & Gospel? Meet Grammy winner Fred Hammond’s daughter 

Grown & Gospel will premiere on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at 9 pm ET on We TV. A total of six episodes will be featured on the show, with new episodes releasing every Thursday. The episode can also be seen on AMC's streaming service, ALLBLK, every Monday.

As for the contestant, viewers will see BreeAnn Hammond, daughter of multi-award-winning gospel singer Fred Hammond. In a number of instances, BreeAnn Hammond and her father showcased their talent on stage together. This clearly illustrates their closeness.

However, being the daughter of Fred Hammond comes with some responsibilities. As a result, to prove herself and demonstrate her skills, she is now taking part in Grown & Gospel, which she is seeing as a new opportunity.

She will also share the stage with R&B and urban contemporary gospel artist and musician Tasha Page-Lockhart, pop singer and songwriter Elijah Connor, J. Brooks, Dorinda Clark Cole's daughter Nikkia Cole-Beach, and Shana Wilson-Williams.

BreeAnn Hammond hopes to make a name for herself through Grown & Gospel

BreeAnn Hammond is the daughter of Fred Hammond and his former wife, Kim. After 18 years of marriage, her parents divorced when she was 16. Apart from Grown & Gospel (2023), she is also known for her work on I Will Trust (2014) and Paltrocast with Darren Paltrowitz (2020). Moreover, her following on Instagram exceeds ten thousand.

Among the times the father-daughter duo shared a stage showcasing their singing, the Festival of Praise tour tops the list of memorable appearances for viewers.

Back in the day, Breeann "Bree" Hammond left the gospel industry, but it looks like she has returned with a new attitude and is looking to prove herself.

Taking part in the show allows BreeAnn Hammond to prove her ability as a gospel singer. As such, the series premiere episode also featured her discussing her career and uncertainty:

"It's definitely all or nothing. I have a musical time clock that's ticking. I'm trying to figure out how to be where I want to be because right now, I'm not there."

She will be joined on the show by children of famous gospel singers. Each member will showcase their talent and will be known for the performances they will present during the show.

What Grown & Gospel will have to offer its viewers

Production of the show is handled by Scott Shatsky and Carlos King. Lauren Gellert, Angela Dugan from Kingdom Reign Entertainment, Ashley McFarlin, Kat Uyenco, and Nisa Ahmad are on the executive producer's panel.

The official synopsis of the premiering episode of the show states:

"The six one-hour episodes follow five, career-driven childhood friends searching for success in the Detroit gospel scene and beyond.

"Navigating the murky waters of the music industry and hustling to step out of the shadows of their prominent parents... this close-knit crew grapples with their strict upbringing and high standards as they push towards being the new generation of Gospel."

According to WeTV's description of Grown & Gospel, the show will feature a lot of drama, singing, and secrets:

"Navigating the murky waters of the music industry and hustling to step out of the shadows of their prominent parents…this close-knit crew grapples with their strict upbringing and high standards as they push towards being the new generation of Gospel. "

"Hearts are broken, dark secrets revealed, as they work to make names for themselves in the music scene and balance their personal lives with career ambition."

Tune into WeTV on Thursday to watch the Grown & Gospel premiere.

