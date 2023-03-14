Grown & Gospel release date and air time on We TV

Grown & Gospel premieres on We TV this Thursday, March 16 at 9 pm ET. The six episodes of the series will be released every Thursday, and can also be streamed on AMC’s streaming service, ALLBLK, every Monday.

The series will feature six “career-driven childhood friends” searching for their own success in the Detroit gospel scene, away from the influence of their well-known parents. The new series will also showcase multiple fights between the cast members and even some intense heartbreaks.

Grown & Gospel will see the 6 contestants try to make a name for themselves in the music industry

Grown & Gospel features six close friends who were raised in the Gospel music scene and learned about the industry through their legendary parents. The cast members of the show are Breeann “Bree” Hammond, J. Brooks, Tasha Page-Lockhart, Elijah Connor, Shana Wilson-Williams, and Nikkia Cole-Beach.

The trailer for Grown & Gospel hints at a lot of drama as one singer confesses to having an affair.

Elsewhere, a male performer faints on stage while singing.

Meanwhile, one of the cast members says in the background that as the next generation, they will carve their own career path while trying to handle heartbreak.

We TV's description of Grown & Gospel reads:

"Navigating the murky waters of the music industry and hustling to step out of the shadows of their prominent parents…this close-knit crew grapples with their strict upbringing and high standards as they push towards being the new generation of Gospel. Hearts are broken, dark secrets revealed, as they work to make names for themselves in the music scene and balance their personal lives with career ambition."

Grown & Gospel is produced by Scott Shatsky and Carlos King. Lauren Gellert, Angela Dugan of Kingdom Reign Entertainment, Ashley McFarlin, Kat Uyenco, and Nisa Ahmad have also served as the executive producers.

Meet the cast members of Grown & Gospel

1) Breeann "Bree" Hammond

Breeann is the daughter of Gospel great Fred Hammond. She left the Gospel industry a while back and is now back with a now-or-never attitude. She will try to reconnect with her friends and integrate herself into the music scene.

2) J. Brooks

J. Brooks is the son of Bishop Michael Brooks, who was the co-founder of the gospel group “Commissioned.” He had his first placement in the church when he was just 14 and has been a traveling musician and producer since then.

He believes that “music creates the genre and not vice versa,” Brooks was the first person Bree called after returning to Detroit and might help her reconnect with the group.

3) Tasha Page-Lockhart

Tasha is the daughter of Lisa Page Brooks, who was the original member of the contemporary gospel group “Witness.” Lockhart is the winner of BET’s Sunday Best and wants to push her career in the right direction.

She is a mother of two kids and is currently struggling in her marriage. She might also face a troubling secret from her past, which will affect her life.

4) Elijah Connor

R&B singer Elijah Connor is not the son of any singer, but of a church preacher. He is on his own path in the music business and lives by the motto, "Ask for forgiveness, not permission."

His parents are not happy that he never graduated college and went down another path from the church.

5) Nikkia Cole-Beach

Nikkia is the daughter of singer Dorinda Clark Cole of The Clark Sisters. She was a rebellious child and is now trying to balance her busy life with her kids, a job as the tour manager of Clark Sisters, and handling the family alone, as her husband is in prison.

She wants to “escape the judgment of her past.”

6) Shana Wilson-Williams

Shana is the mother of two kids and the daughter of worship leader parents who have been in the church for the past 30 years. She feels like an outsider in the Gospel music industry, despite being the choir director, and will have to work harder without any “coattails to ride.”

Watch the six-episode-long series, Grown & Gospel, every Thursday at 9 pm ET.

