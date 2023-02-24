"Overreacting so much": Ex on the Beach Couples fans don't think Holly and Jake's relationship will last

Ex on the Beach Couples season 6 episode 3 aired on MTV this Thursday, February 24 at 9 pm ET.

In the episode, Jake's ex Pala arrived on the beach and this immediately altered Jake and Holly's relationship. Pala claimed to be his first love and said that she did not want to take away any woman's boyfriend.

Later, the two started to talk about Jake's big car accident, which broke his neck, and Holly felt that she was not involved in the conversation, making her look like a "fool."

She stormed out of the place and began to cry. Jake noticed her absence after a while and ran after her. Holly explained that she wanted to be involved when he was talking to his ex. Jake accepted this and apologized to her.

Later on, Jake and Pala discussed how they had so many fights in their relationship and how they almost got into a car accident. That brought up a lot of emotions as Pala felt that Jake blamed her for the same. He hugged her after the conversation.

Holly was jealous of this and created a scene in front of everyone, making Jake Angry. He reminded her that this was not about her and refused to talk to her.

Ex on the Beach Couples fans agreed with Jake and felt that Holly was "overreacting" about the entire situation. They also predicted that the couple would not make it by the end of the experiment.

Ex on the Beach Couples fans want Jake to date Pala

Pala later revealed that Jake had proposed to her in Bali, which he said he did not even remember. Holly grew very upset after the confession as she had been dating Jake for four years and he had still not proposed, while he'd proposed to Pala after just a year of dating.

Jake said in a confessional that talking to Pala was bringing back a lot of their old passionate moments and that he did not date anyone properly after Pala.

Ex on the Beach Couples fans felt that Jake should date Pala as he was not even ready to talk about marriage with Holly.

🦋Alana🦋 @Alana28191162 Yeah I don’t think half of these couples are making it out with rings on their fingers #ExOnTheBeach Yeah I don’t think half of these couples are making it out with rings on their fingers #ExOnTheBeach https://t.co/CCaPMoGrwV

lindsey♡ @andy_linds



#exonthebeach lord jesus all because he hugged her?? dude they had a real connection jake and her almost died together of course they have a connection relax girl lord jesus all because he hugged her?? dude they had a real connection jake and her almost died together of course they have a connection relax girl #exonthebeach

Hail ミ☆🥀 @alltoohail Holly at least pull him aside and not do it in front of everyone that’s embarrassing #ExOnTheBeach Holly at least pull him aside and not do it in front of everyone that’s embarrassing #ExOnTheBeach

🦋Alana🦋 @Alana28191162 I ain’t gone be surprised if Lola leaves with Chris and Jake leaves with pala #ExOnTheBeach I ain’t gone be surprised if Lola leaves with Chris and Jake leaves with pala #ExOnTheBeach https://t.co/Ej3nFkQnd1

lindsey♡ @andy_linds i really hope pala and jake reconnect and are good. at this point. #exonthebeach i really hope pala and jake reconnect and are good. at this point. #exonthebeach

🦋Alana🦋 @Alana28191162 I wish they could vote off exes cause holly starting tick me off #ExOnTheBeach I wish they could vote off exes cause holly starting tick me off #ExOnTheBeach https://t.co/vgwRZpAbsU

Hail ミ☆🥀 @alltoohail I hope Pala can genuinely smooth things over with jake and be civil with holly because I honestly like Pala. #ExOnTheBeach I hope Pala can genuinely smooth things over with jake and be civil with holly because I honestly like Pala. #ExOnTheBeach

Hail ミ☆🥀 @alltoohail yeah idk about holly and jake making it out lol #ExOnTheBeach yeah idk about holly and jake making it out lol #ExOnTheBeach

Hail ミ☆🥀 @alltoohail Jake how do you mention this ex girlfriend but never mention you proposed to her until it comes up on national television… be for real bro. #ExOnTheBeach Jake how do you mention this ex girlfriend but never mention you proposed to her until it comes up on national television… be for real bro. #ExOnTheBeach

katy🤍 @liquorloves how do u forget proposing to someone in bali … i- #exonthebeach how do u forget proposing to someone in bali … i- #exonthebeach

What happened on Ex on the Beach Couples season 6 episode 3?

MTV's description of the episode, titled Secrets of The Past, reads:

"The Shack" welcomes more exes into the villa, threatening the couples' time in paradise; Sorinn and Lola have an explosive argument at dinner; an ex's arrival causes trouble for one couple when a secret engagement is revealed."

In the episode, Lola's ex Christopher, Jake's ex Pala and Thailah’s ex, Charlie, arrived at the beach to reconnect with their exes and sort out their previous issues. Jamie grew jealous of Thailah touching Charlie's arm, despite the two being in an open relationship.

Sorinn and Lola got into a huge argument about the former, not thanking Lola for preparing him a food plate. She talked to Christopher about the same, who took Lola's side.

Ex on the Beach Couples airs on MTV every Thursday at 9 pm ET.

