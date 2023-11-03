Who is Brianna Suggs? Reason behind the FBI raiding the home of Eric Adams' chief campaign fundraiser explored

On Thursday, November 2, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) raided the Brooklyn residence of Brianna Suggs, the top fundraiser for New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ 2021 mayoral campaign.

The search was part of a larger ongoing investigation into whether the NYC Mayor’s 2021 election campaign was funded by illegal foreign money, such as from the Turkish government, as written in a search warrant obtained by the New York Times.

Interestingly, Eric Adams was on his way to Washington, D.C., to meet his fellow mayors on the same day. He even tweeted the piece of information along with a video of him seated inside an airplane, which was captioned:

“On my way to D.C. to join my fellow mayors to talk with our federal partners about the asylum seeker crisis. Follow along throughout the day.”

However, in the wake of the raid at Brianna Suggs’ home on Thursday, he returned to New York City to “address a matter,” as stated by his spokesperson to Fox News. They also confirmed that the meetings in Washington, D.C., will soon be rescheduled.

Brianna Suggs is a fundraiser and consultant

According to her official website, Brianna Suggs is a 25-year-old fundraiser, consultant, lobbyist, and founder and CEO of Suggs Solutions LLC. Her main areas of interest include project management, efficiency, critical thinking, communication, and problem-solving, among others.

A Brooklyn native, Brianna Suggs is an alumnus of Brooklyn College affiliated with the City University of New York, from which she earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration with a focus on health.

Apart from raising funds for Eric Adams’ 2021 mayoral election campaign, Brianna Suggs also catered to clients such as the Brooklyn Democratic Party, Hercules for the NYS Assembly, and Miguelina Camilo for State Senate, among others.

Fox News also reported that Brianna Suggs’ LinkedIn page lists her as the “Fundraiser and Director of Logistics” for Eric Adams’ previous and upcoming mayoral campaigns. Before that, Suggs was also Adams’ aide during his role as the Brooklyn borough president, and their professional relationship can be traced back to 2017.

Exploring the recent FBI raid at Brianna Suggs’ Brooklyn residence

Apart from Brianna Suggs’ involvement in the illegal funds controversy, the FBI also intends to learn about the possible involvement of a Brooklyn-based construction company with a connection to Turkey alongside a private university in Washington, D.C., which is also believed to have ties to the country as well as to Adams.

Moreover, the New York Times cited that the raid at Suggs’ home was mainly focused on finding whether the mayor’s campaign paid alleged bribes to the construction company’s officials, employees, and Turkish government personnel.

The news outlet reported that FBI agents seized three iPhones, two laptops, hard documents such as a folder labeled “Eric Adams,” seven “contribution card binders,” and more from Suggs’ residence. The bureau also demanded to see the financial records of Suggs, documents related to the mayor’s 2021 campaign, travel records to Turkey of Adams, and any of his employees, among others.

Meanwhile, the search warrant noted that some campaign money may have come from a “straw donor scheme,” in which donations are made under the names of people who actually had nothing to do with it. So far, the FBI is investigating charges of theft of federal funds, conspiracy to steal federal funds, wire fraud, wire fraud conspiracy, conspiracy with a foreign government to obtain illegal donations concerning the mayor’s campaign, and more.

The New York Times reported that FBI agents questioned Suggs while raiding her home and also served her with a subpoena to testify before a federal grand jury hearing evidence in Manhattan in late November.

Eric Adams' statement on Brianna Suggs' FBI home raid and more

So far, Mayor Eric Adams has not been part of any inquiry and is not facing any federal prosecution. In fact, on Thursday night, he defended his campaign to the media house and said he held it “to the highest ethical standards.”

Adams also pledged to cooperate in any inquiry that might come up. The mayor also called Suggs “a real professional,” as per the New York Post. His 2021 campaign counsel, Vito Pitta, told Fox News:

“The campaign has always held itself to the highest standards. The campaign will of course comply with any inquiries, as appropriate.”

It is noteworthy that Adams has gone on record to talk about his frequent visits to Turkey. In fact, during a flag-hoisting ceremony in Lower Manhattan last week, he stated how he has already visited the country six or seven times.

Interestingly, Brianna Suggs is not the first person related to Eric Adams to be part of a law enforcement proceeding. In September, Eric Ulrich, the mayor’s former buildings commissioner and senior advisor, was indicted by the Manhattan DA on 16 felony charges. Three others were also indicted simultaneously with ties to Adams.

Likewise, in July, the DA indicted six people who were once employees or acquaintances of the mayor on conspiracy and bribery charges related to illegal donations to the mayor’s 2021 campaign.

The New York Times also reported that city records reveal that Adams’s re-election campaign for 2025 has already paid Suggs nearly $100,000 for fund-raising and campaign consulting services via her company, Suggs Solutions LLC.