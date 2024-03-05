Who was Brit Turner? Cause of death and all you need to know as Blackberry Smoke drummer dies aged 57

Brit Turner, a founding member and drummer of the band Blackberry Smoke, died at 57 on March 3, 2024. He succumbed to his long struggle with glioblastoma, a type of aggressive brain cancer. The singer's death was announced via a post on the band's official Instagram page.

"It is with the deepest sorrow that we inform everyone that our brother (Brit Turner) has moved on from this life...Brit was Blackberry Smoke’s True North, the compass that instituted the ideology that will continue to guide this band."

The band continued,

"Brit has battled glioblastoma since his diagnosis in the fall of 2022 and fought every day. We ask for prayers for his family and band brothers. Thank you to everyone who has supported and been there for Brit and his family through this fight."

Brit Turner's music legacy and being diagnosed with glioblastoma

Brit Turner was born in Mt Clemons, Michigan, and was introduced to music at the age of six by his parents in the form of a snare drum. A complete drum set would later follow this in his early teens, in which he played to the music of bands such as Judas Priest, AC/DC, and so on.

Turner and his brother, Richard Turner, started playing in a heavy metal band in high school, which led to supporting gigs for bands like Iron Maiden and Metallica.

Subsequently, the drummer started playing professionally, with touring credits with Guns N Roses, Grace Potter, and others, alongside his own work as part of Blackberry Smoke.

Brit Turner is best known for his work with Blackberry Smoke. The band had their first breakthrough record with their third studio album, The Whippoorwill, released on August 14, 2012. The album peaked at number 40 on the Billboard 200 album chart and number 30 on the UK album chart.

The band quickly followed their breakthrough with another successful record, releasing their fourth studio album, Holding All the Roses, on February 10, 2015. The album peaked at number 15 on the Swedish album chart and at number 17 on the UK album chart.

Besides being the band's drummer, Brit Turner was reportedly the band's chronicler. He kept track of the band's journey throughout the years in the form of archives, photos, and so on.

The drummer's health decline, as mentioned above, started in 2022, beginning with a heart attack in August 2022. A subsequent episode in November 2022 led to his diagnosis of glioblastoma.

According to the Mayo Clinic, glioblastoma develops in the brain or spinal cord cells called astrocytes, whose functions include supporting the nervous system, including nerve cells.

Glioblastoma has no cure, and treatment is often slow to respond, particularly in the case of brain glioblastoma. Treatment options primarily include surgery and therapies, including radiation therapy, chemotherapy, and targeted electric therapy, among others.

In the singer's case, the cancer was in the brain and failed to respond to the first surgery, leading to subsequent treatment courses of an undisclosed nature in the years before his death.

Brit Turner is survived by his daughter, Lana Jean Turner, and wife, Shannon Turner, with whom he lived in Atlanta, Georgia. Also surviving him are his other friends and family, including fellow band member and Blackberry Smoke bassist Richard Turner.