Who is Brittany Hodges on The Young and the Restless? All to know about the character

The Young and the Restless is a popular American CBS soap opera, set in the fictional city of Genoa. This long-running drama features the fictional character, Brittany Hodges, played by Laura Woodland who replaced Vanessa Lee Evigan in 2000.

The long-running soap centers around the ongoing saga between two affluent families in the cosmetics industry—the Newmans and the sex-savvy Abbotts. The story focuses on their conflicts, relationships, dreams, and worries within the fictional Midwestern Genoa City.

Notably, The Young and the Restless has won 11 Daytime Emmys for Outstanding Drama Series. By the end of the 2021–22 season, it was the highest-rated daytime drama in America for 34 years. The show will continue airing through the 2023–2024 TV season, thanks to CBS's green light.

What happened to Brittany Hodges on The Young and the Restless?

Brittany Hodges on The Young and the Restless (Image via youngandrestlesscbs@instagram)

Since the year 2000, Lauren Woodland has played Brittany Hodges, who is also known as Britt, Princess (according to JT), and Marilyn (her stripper pseudonym).

After bidding goodbye to the show on November 2, 2005, due to her husband's death, Brittany returned on March 27, 2018, for the 45th anniversary of The Young And The Restless. The new scenes debuted on June 12 and June 18, 2018.

Before becoming a singer, Brittany worked as a stripper at a club operated by Bobby Marsino. Since Woodland was a professional performer in real life, she liked working on the plot. Later in the show, she weds Bobby, and the two of them have a child. Bobby passes away in an accident in 2005, and Brittany leaves town.

In 2018, after graduating from Walnut Grove Academy, Brittany—who was then an attorney—returns to Genoa City for the reunion. She marries Raul and gets her son, Joshua, admitted to Harvard. In late 2019, Brittany gets involved in Katherine's will battle, and in late 2020, she represents Theo Vanderway in Dina's fortune battle.

Stories involving Brittany include her romances with J.T. Hellstrom (Thad Luckinbill) and Raul Gutierrez (David Lago), her marriage to Bobby Marsino (John Enos III), and the birth of their son, Joshua. According to Woodland, the character, who had previously been sexually suggestive and manipulative, transformed after falling in love with Raul.

Why did Lauren Woodland leave The Young and the Restless?

The Young and the Restless cast Woodland as Brittany Hodges from 2000-2005. Brittany married Raul Guittierez after dating JT Hellstrom (Thad Luckinbill) and Billy Abbott (now Jason Thompson) as a teenager.

According to Soap Central, Laura Woodland was having her contract discussions in February and March of 2003, and that was the reason she was not seen in any episodes of the series. Later, it was revealed that she had chosen a three-year contract option. After brief appearances in 2018 and 2019, Brittany was taken on board the series in 2020.

While away from Genoa City, Brittany became a lawyer. After quitting the soap opera in 2005, Lauren also became an attorney, and that intrigued the writers.

Talking to Soap Central, she said:

"The way I heard it, they were writing some scenes where there was going to be a lawyer needed, and because I had just been on the show, and everybody knew I'm an attorney, they were like, 'Hey, why don't we have Lauren do it?'"

The Young and the Restless is available to watch on CBS and Amazon Prime.