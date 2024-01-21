Who is Cagatay Ulusoy? The Tailor and Kubra actor's life, career, and more explored

Cagatay Ulusoy recently appeared in Netflix's newly released Turkish series, Kubra, which premiered on January 18. In the captivating show, he portrays the role of Gokhan Sahinoglu. Born on September 23, 1990, in Istanbul, Turkey, Ulusoy has established himself as one of the most promising actors in the Turkish entertainment industry.

Prior to Kubra, Ulusoy had already made a significant impact with Netflix's first Turkish original, The Protector, which became an international hit and made Ulusoy a global star. In 2023, Cagatay Ulusoy starred in The Tailor, a captivating three-season Netflix series that gained immense popularity, securing a spot in the highly coveted top 10 lists of both non-English and Netflix shows.

His contribution to the entertainment industry has won him several accolades, such as the GQ Man of the Year Turkey, Elle Style Awards, Golden Butterfly Award, and GQ Middle East Television Star of the Year.

Cagatay Ulusoy's early life

Cagatay Ulusoy life (Image via cagatayulusoy@Instagram)

Ulusoy was born in Istanbul, Turkey, to a father of Turkish descent and a mother of Bosnian descent, giving him a multicultural background. He has a brother, Atalay, who is eight years younger than him.

Following his high school education at Halkalı Trade Vocational High School, Ulusoy committed himself to advancing his studies by enrolling in the Department of Garden Design and Landscaping at Istanbul University. On the other hand, his enthusiasm for acting and modeling quickly grabbed center stage, which ultimately led him down a different road altogether.

Cagatay Ulusoy career

Adini Feriha Koydum (Image via IMDb)

When he was just 20 years old in 2010, Cagatay received the title of Best Model of Turkey, solidifying his place as one of the most influential up-and-coming performers. His first acting job offer for the TV series Adini Feriha Koydum came the same night he was crowned Best Model of the Year. The show was hugely successful.

Ulusoy portrayed the lead character, Yaman Koper, in Medcezir (Tide in English), which ran from 2013 to 2015 and was partially based on the American teen drama The O.C. He portrayed the main character in the TV series İçerde from 2016 until 2017 and co-shot the film Delibal with Leyla Lydia Tuğutlu in 2016. In the same year, he starred in the Victoria's Secret commercial Bize Uyar alongside Taylor Hill and was named the face of "Colin's" in Turkey.

Hakan Muhafiz, The Protector (Image via IMDb)

Ulusoy portrayed the lead character Hakan in the first-ever Turkish Netflix series, The Protector, which aired from 2018 to 2020. He plays 'Hakan Muhafiz', a young man with superpowers who must defend Istanbul from the Immortals. It was a huge success, with Turkey recording the greatest viewership numbers, followed by countries in Latin America.

Ulusoy made an appearance in the Netflix film Paper Lives, directed by Can Ulkay, in March 2021 as waste warehouse worker Mehmet. In 2023, Çagatay Ulusoy played the lead character of Peyami Dokumaci in the highly successful series The Tailor. At each release, all three seasons were in the top 10 Netflix and non-English series.

Ulusoy's latest Netflix release, Kubra, a psychological thriller with a power cast, dropped on January 18, 2024. The eight-part Turkish series centers on Gokhan Sahinoglu (Cagatay Ulusoy), who has been receiving strange text messages from an unidentified person called Kubra, who seems to be able to predict the future.