What time will Victoria's Secret World Tour 2023 premiere on Prime Video? Everything to know about the documentary 

Back in May, Victoria’s Secret announced a return of their iconic secret fashion show in the form of a documentary/video commentary. The movie will be released on September 26 on Amazon Prime worldwide and was initially announced as part of the company’s fourth-quarter earnings call early this year.

Victoria's Secret groundbreaking documentary will focus on women’s voices and will include details about VIctoria’s Secret transformation into a modern, inclusive organization.

The format change occurred after Victoria's Secret was criticized worldwide for its Secret Fashion Show in 2019, for its perceived lack of body diversity.

VIctoria’s Secret World Tour 2023 documentary: Everything there is to know

Victoria's Secret World Tour 2023 was originally held on September 6th in New York City and involved a host of celebrities. The event included performances from Douchii and Goyo and was attended by some of the biggest models in the world. The movie’s 12-minute teaser/trailer gave fans a glimpse of the star-studded event.

VS20 collective created a total of four fashion collections that were inspired by Bogota, Lagos, London, and Tokyo. The collections will also be made available for purchase worldwide on the Victoria’s Secret website as well as the Amazon store starting from September 26th.

A number of famous models were part of the Victoria's Secret event. This includes names such as Hailey Bieber, Candice Swanepoel, Naomi Campbell, and Julia Fox.

Furthermore, the Victoria's Secret documentary will also showcase musical performances from artists Doja Cat and Sabrina Carpenter.

The star-studded event and the format change were made as one of the attempts by Victoria's Secret to make the secret fashion show more inclusive and accessible.

Other popular personalities who attended the event and will be seen in the documentary include Priyanka Chopra, Bella Hadid, Megan Rapinoe, Naomi Osaka, and Valentina Sampaio.

Victoria’s Secret World Tour 2023 underwent a comprehensive transformation

The assortment of stars from different industries is an attempt by Victoria’s Secret to further dwell on its theme of varied women’s voices. Acknowledging how there are innumerable ways to “be woman,” the event focuses on diversity without compromising on the traditional glamour associated with the secret fashion show.

The changes in question will bring about a marked transformation in the way Victoria's Secret markets itself, and the kind of products it sells. While body diversity had in ways been integrated with respect to the brand’s offerings, a major crux of the marketing, including the associated fashion shows often shows a severe lack of diversity.

This led to constant criticism of Victoria's Secret as it was accused of trying to push obscene body and beauty standards around the world. As a result, after the Victoria’s Secret fashion show in 2019, the event was canceled for subsequent years. Its return had been rumored for a long time before being announced initially in March, earlier this year.

The movie will be available for viewing across 50 countries in the world. Furthermore, the four themed collections that will be showcased have also taken inspiration from different corners of the world.

With culturally rich and diverse cities in the form of Bogota, London, Tokyo, and Lago being featured, the show is bound to feature a wide range of styles and patterns. That, in addition to a huge host of stars and famous models who will be featured in the documentary, the Victoria’s Secret World Tour 2023 documentary will become a must-watch for most fans.

With a total running time of 1 hour and 25 minutes, the Victoria's Secret World Tour 2023 will be available for fans to watch starting from September 26th, on Amazon Prime.