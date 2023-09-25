What happened to Abigail Elphick? Victoria's Secret Karen Lawsuit update explored 

Abigail Elphick was branded as ‘Victoria’s Secret Karen’ after getting into an argument with fellow customer Ijeoma Ukenta. Court filings have now revealed that the former has a history of medical and psychological conditions, showing that there is more to the story. The latter had not publicly responded to the latest discovery at the time of writing this article.

For those unversed, Ijeoma Ukenta posted a video of Abigail Elphick on YouTube two years ago. In the same, the latter was seen reaching out to Ukenta’s phone as she filmed. Elphick proceeded by sitting on the floor, covering her face and crying profusely. She also denied accusations of trying to hit Ukenta. Elphick was heard saying in the video which has amassed nearly three million views on YouTube:

“Don’t record my mental breakdown- please, please, please.”

It has since been revealed that Ukenta was at the Victoria’s Secret outlet to purchase a free pair of underwear with her coupon when Elphick stood too close to her. Ukenta also resorted to complaining to the cashier, which resulted in the fight between the two customers.

Following the incident, Ukenta set up a GoFundMe fundraising campaign to raise money to sue Abigail Elphick, Victoria’s Secret, the mall where the incident occurred and their security company. She claimed that the security was negligent towards the matter at hand and treated her as an antagonist. A legal filing read that the security was:

“extremely dismissive towards her and were indifferent and nonchalant about her concerns for her safety.”

Now, latest legal filings have revealed Elphick’s side of the story.

“She has a disorder”: United Way president reveals that Abigail Elphick is battling mental health issues

As the viral video continues to be a topic of interest online, legal filings have revealed that Abigail Elphick has a “long history of medical and psychological conditions.” The Times revealed that she lives in a residential complex reserved for those who are suffering from intellectual and developmental disabilities.

In an interview with the Times, Bergen County’s United Way present, Tom Toronto revealed that Elphick “has a disorder.” He also said:

“She has anxiety. She had a meltdown. Then the world we live in took over and it became something entirely different that what it actually was.”

As per court documents, Abigail Elphick’s lawyers said that her self-described “meltdown” resulted from fear of losing her job and housing. The attorneys also argued that the video in question violated Elphick’s right to privacy.

However, Ijeoma Ukenta’s lawyers argued that the video had to be filmed as their client was:

“keenly aware that if the police were called, she, a Black woman, may not be believed. It’s her right. She has a right to let the public know what happened to her.”

Who are Ijeoma Ukenta and Abigail Elphick?

Ijeoma Ukenta has established an online presence with her YouTube channel. She has amassed over 26.1 subscribers under her ‘Mama Africa Muslimah’ account. As per the channel’s description, Ukenta hope to show Africa through “her eyes.”

In her videos she often showcases gardening, food, cultural events and her travels.

27-year-old Abigail Elphick was believed to be a teacher’s aide at the Cedar Grove in Newark, New Jersey. However, the same has been denied by the district. News outlets have reported that she was studying to become a “Child Development Associate” who teaches preschool students.

Elphick graduated from Cedar Grove High School in June 2014.