Who is Caitlin O'Connor? All about the model as Joe Manganiello goes “Instagram-official” with new girlfriend after divorce from Sofia Vergara 

Popular actor Joe Manganiello recently went “Instagram-official” with his new girlfriend, Caitlin O’Connor. After separating from his former wife, Sofia Vergara, in July 2023, Manganiello found himself in a new relationship with actress and TV host, Caitlin.

While the world of social media has been speculating about this relationship since September 2023, the couple made their relationship official only recently, when Manganiello included Caitlin's pictures in his "week in review" post, uploaded on February 18, 2024.

The carousel included pictures of him promoting Deal or No Deal Island, shooting for a music video, photos with his friends and pets, and a selfie where he can be seen standing behind O’Connor. This was followed by individual pictures of him and O'Connor standing beside a bouquet of roses.

At the same time, he also mentioned in his caption that he “celebrated Valentine’s Day with Tool & Caitlin.” The pictures of the couple have now gone viral and social media users just cannot stop talking about them.

Caitlin O’Connor is an actress, model and TV host, who has appeared in many shows like Two and a Half Men, Tosh.0, Key & Peele, and more.

Joe Manganiello's current partner has appeared in several commercials for well-known brands

O'Connor was born in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, and moved to Los Angeles when she was 17 years old. As per IMDb, she attended UCLA and is also a student at The John Ruskin School of Acting in LA.

She has also appeared in many commercials for big brands like Budweiser Black Crown, PepsiNext, Macy’s, Xbox, and even Target. She rose to fame when she became the host of ArsenicTV. Named as one of the “Hottest Girls in America” by Maxim in 2013, she was also the official host for the World MMA Awards. She currently plays the role of Dyan Cannon on HBO's Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty.

However, before entering the industry, she worked at Disneyland. As per People, she portrayed Sleeping Beauty at the theme park.

Apart from announcing their relationship on Instagram, the new couple was also seen together at a gala in New York City in December 2023.

As per IMDb, O'Connor has successfully produced four full-length feature films, namely GlassJaw, Val, Electric Love, and Rideshare. She was also featured in Bloomberg's "Business Week."

"I didn't want to be an old mom": Sofia Vergara on her divorce

Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara were married for seven years before they parted ways in July 2023. While Joe has not talked much about why their marriage ended, Sofia Vergara gave an interview to a Spanish newspaper El Pais, where she claimed that kids and age were the main reasons why they parted ways.

The Modern Family actress said:

“Well, I’m newly divorced from my second husband, who I was with for 10 years. My marriage broke up because my husband was younger. He wanted to have kids and I didn’t want to be an old mom.”

At the moment, neither O’Connor nor Manganiello has talked much about their relationship. Sofia Vergara also remains tight-lipped about the new couple.