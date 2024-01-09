Deal or No Deal Island: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Deal or No Deal Island is one of NBC's most anticipated game shows, which is slated to premiere on Monday, February 26, 2024, at 9:30 pm ET on NBC. The premiere episode will be a 90-minute special, following which, the subsequent episodes will air weekly from Monday, March 4, 2024, at 10 pm ET on NBC.

Deal or No Deal Island is the beloved game show that will return to television in 2023 on a new channel, sporting a new presenter and a whole new appearance. The upcoming season is expected to consist of an interesting tropical island twist and will also feature Joe Manganiello as the host of the show.

Noel Edmonds presented the first season of the erstwhile Channel 4 game show, Deal or No Deal, which hasn't been on television since 2016. Finally, the most talked about box-opening game is returning after a long wait!

The popular game show is all set for its premiere, complete with a new logo and some daring new competitors. It seems to be just as suspenseful as ever, with the audience witnessing people make potentially life-altering decisions as their fate is kept a secret behind mystery boxes.

What's the latest buzz about Deal or No Deal Island on NBC?

According to NBC, popular host Howie Mandel will not be returning to Deal or No Deal Island. Instead, he is donning the executive producer's cap on the series. Meanwhile, Joe Manganiello will take over as host of the show in his place.

As per the official NBC press release, Manganiello will be taking charge of the gameplay, facilitating the competitors' tough decisions, and communicating the banker's alluring offers under the new structure of the series. The host of Deal or No Deal Island has always been charming, funny, and attractive, according to NBC Universal Entertainment's Executive Vice President of Unscripted Content, Corie Henson.

NBC recently revealed the cast for the upcoming season of the show. Here is the complete list of the cast members along with their professions.

Kim Mattina - Cancer survivor and military veteran Jordan Fowler Bull - AI and tech expert Miranda Harrison - Pest exterminator Nick Grasso - Former college athlete and sanitation worker Dr. Stephanie Mitchell - Teen mom turned doctor Alyssa Klinzing - Professional beauty queen Amy McCoy - Tough country mom of three Aron Barbell - Tax accountant Brantzen Wong - Professional poker player Dawson Addis - Gym rat and bodybuilder Jamil Sipes - Divorcee turned globe trotter Boston Rob - Survivor winner and six-time player Claudia Jordan - Former Deal or No Deal model

What is Deal or No Deal Island on NBC all about?

Deal or No Deal Island will feature thirteen participants, who will be taken to the banker's private island to engage in a season-long tournament in the upcoming season of the beloved game show.

The recognizable briefcases are returning, but they'll be concealed on Banker's Island this time. Millions of dollars in prize money will be available for the competitors to divide among themselves.

The upcoming season will see players compete to grab the most valuable briefcase in each episode in an attempt to win immunity and select a fellow player to enter The Temple and play a risky game of Deal or No Deal.

The cunning banker is never far from the scene and will up the ante with strategic challenges. The final player standing after the conclusion of the season will compete against the Banker for the chance to win the largest reward in the history of the show.

Deal or No Deal Island will premiere with a 90-minute special on Monday, February 26, 2024, at 9 pm ET.