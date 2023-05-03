In which season of Deal or No Deal did Michael Chandler feature? Here is how much the TUF 31 coach won

Former UFC lightweight title contender Michael Chandler joins Conor McGregor on the upcoming 31st season of The Ultimate Fighter, which is scheduled to debut on May 30th. Recent reports have revealed that the show has already wrapped up filming and is now in the post-production stage.

In his most recent UFC fight, 'Iron' went toe-to-toe with Dustin Poirier at UFC 281. Despite putting up a valiant effort, Chandler was ultimately submitted by 'The Diamond' via rear-naked choke after a failed back-take attempt.

Chandler was considered one of the most promising prospects to enter the UFC in 2020. He showcased his devastating knockout power by dispatching Dan Hooker on his promotional debut at UFC 257.

As per Fandom, Michael Chandler has made history as the only UFC fighter to appear on the game show 'Deal or No Deal's' season 5, episode 524 on June 19, 2019. During his stint on the show, the former Bellator champion played for the regular top prize of $1,000,000 and performed impressively, despite knocking out small amounts. At one point, the Banker challenged Chandler to match his “champion” moves with a little girl in a black tutu.

To make things even more interesting, the Banker Babe brought out a bright pink tutu for Chandler to wear. Despite this, Michael Chandler remained focused and managed to reach the top prize by the sixth round. However, he opted to use his counteroffer of $71,000 and the banker accepted it. In the end, the Missouri native chose to keep his Case #23, which contained a mere $200.

Check out the episode of 'The Champ vs. The Banker' below:

Michael Chandler critiques Conor McGregor's drug tests and disputes with USADA

Former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor has been out of action since his back-to-back losses to Dustin Poirier in 2021. McGregor utilized this period to recover from an injury and subsequently exited the USADA testing pool. As he gears up for his highly-anticipated return to the octagon, 'The Notorious' has expressed confidence in his ability to pass two clean drug tests.

However, USADA has raised concerns about the fighter's testing procedures. In the midst of this controversy, McGregor's upcoming adversary, Michael Chandler, spoke to ESPN MMA's Brett Okamoto, offering his thoughts on the matter:

"Conor says one things, USADA says another. As we like to see Conor publicly be in spats with whether it be Dana here and there, other people here and there, sponsors… people that don’t even make sense for him to be picking fights with, you know, different weight classes, different organisations. It’s all just a big show, honestly. So I don’t know what the understanding is."

'Iron' added:

"I can see it very well being just two clean tests, I have no problem with it being two clean tests. I could care less, if you do two clean tests, sounds to me like you’re clean. I mean at this point, who am I to say what the stipulations are. But obviously yeah, I’m ready for him to be cleared or at least get that answer but as to this point, we don’t have an answer.”

Check out Michael Chandler's comments from 13:40 below:

