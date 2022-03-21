Who is Cameron Whitcomb on American Idol? California native is best friends with fellow auditioner Ava Maybee

California boy Cameron Whitcomb will soon be seen auditioning for the Golden Ticket in American Idol in front of the legendary judges on ABC.

If selected, Cameron Whitcomb will move to the next round of the music reality competition and compete with the other contestants to win the Hollywood round in season 20.

Who is California Native Cameron Whitcomb on American Idol?

California native Cameron Whitcomb loves two things in his life - country music and Harley. His Instagram bio reads, “Just a young man riding Harley’s and singing country.”

The singer has been passionate about music but was not very regular with his practice. However, in 2020, he went back to the love of his life, and there was no turning back this time.

His Instagram profile is filled with his songs, impressing his 2,152 followers.

To up his musical game, the drummer started learning a new musical instrument in November 2021, a guitar and has been practicing to sharpen his skills.

When not singing, Whitcomb loves to travel and skateboard in his free time.

He wasn't the only one who auditioned for the show. His best friend Ava Maybee has also auditioned for the show. They are both excited and happy to be a part of the show.

About American Idol Episode 5

Hosted by Emmy Award-winner Ryan Seacrest, Episode 5 of the singing competition American Idol season 20 will air on Monday on ABC on March 21, 2022.

In the fifth episode, singers from various regions will audition in front of judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and Katy Perry to prove their talent. If the judges are impressed, the singers will be called to Hollywood. If not, the singers will have to go back home. The auditions are taking place in Nashville, Los Angeles and Austin.

After singers Huntergirl and Kenedi Anderson, the judges will also look for a terrific singer worthy of a third platinum ticket. The winner of this ticket will be privileged to skip the first phase of the Hollywood round and compete in other rounds instead.

The contestants who will audition this week are:

Skyler Maxey-Wert Carly Mickeal Kaylin Roberson Matt Gorman Cameron Whitcomb Saylor Woodmansee Sir Blayke Kimmie Caraffa Jay Copeland Emyrson Flora Morgan Gruber Tobias Hill

All the episodes of American Idol season 20 can be viewed on Xfinity Stream, Hulu DirecTV and FuboTV.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar