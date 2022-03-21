"He has the goods": Fans react as American Idol contestant Jacob Moran fights for another chance

ABC's American Idol aired its final round of auditions that brought a fresh set of talent to impress the judges with their performance. The past few episodes have seen amazing performances from those who have attained a golden ticket to Hollywood. Some contestants include Kenedi Anderson, Christian Guardino, Emily Faith, D3Vine, among many others.

Episode 4 explored a variety of singers/songwriters from around the world. From Zaréh Isa (who followed in the footsteps of her mother and former contestant of the show Nadia Turner) to Sam Moss (who came back for a second chance), there were surprises almost every step of the way.

Jacob Moran from Dansville was a breath of fresh air, and he impressed the judges and earned a golden ticket. He also earned the ticket previously in 2019 but was later eliminated from the show. One fan tweeted:

Robert Anton @SoUWanaBaSinger #IdolAuditions Jacob Moran, 2nd time around, such a high tint to his vocal. Very sweet whisper to it. Great open high notes. He has the goods. Shaking my head the whole time. Chills! #AmericanIdol Jacob Moran, 2nd time around, such a high tint to his vocal. Very sweet whisper to it. Great open high notes. He has the goods. Shaking my head the whole time. Chills! #AmericanIdol #IdolAuditions

In this season of American Idol, a new format was introduced to make the show even more interesting. One of the additions was the platinum ticket. Apart from the golden ticket that contestants win on successful auditions, nine lucky contestants win platinum tickets if they can amaze the judges.

Fans impressed with American Idol contestant Jacob Moran

Fans admired Jacob Moran's story of fighting for his spot again. They took to social media to express their opinions.

I AM SO HAPPY TO SEE YOU AGAIN ON YAY JACOB!!!!!!I AM SO HAPPY TO SEE YOU AGAIN ON #AmericanIdol YAY JACOB!!!!!! I AM SO HAPPY TO SEE YOU AGAIN ON #AmericanIdol 🥺❤️

#AmericanIdol Jacob has a very inspiring story to tell aside from his good singing voice. He's very relatable and he has a strong stage presence. I like him and I'm glad that he came back this season. #AmericanIdol 2022 #Idol Jacob has a very inspiring story to tell aside from his good singing voice. He's very relatable and he has a strong stage presence. I like him and I'm glad that he came back this season.#AmericanIdol #AmericanIdol2022 #Idol https://t.co/UtcOyyNMlO

Chima Amanambu @chimatronx #Idol It was difficult for Jacob to go past Hollywood week, but this season, he will because he's going to Hollywood! #AmericanIdol It was difficult for Jacob to go past Hollywood week, but this season, he will because he's going to Hollywood! #AmericanIdol #Idol

Don @DonTweets93 Definitely done that song justice. Welcome back Jacob #AmericanIdol Definitely done that song justice. Welcome back Jacob #AmericanIdol

American Idol Fan @krummy09 Jacob Moran deserves a golden ticket just for coming back this season #AmericanIdol Jacob Moran deserves a golden ticket just for coming back this season #AmericanIdol

American Idol contestant Jacob Moran fights for his spot on the show again

#AmericanIdol He earned a𝗚𝗢𝗟𝗗𝗘𝗡 𝗧𝗜𝗖𝗞𝗘𝗧in 2019 and is BACK in 2022 for another chance!Happy to see you back @JacobMoranMusic! He earned a ✨ 𝗚𝗢𝗟𝗗𝗘𝗡 𝗧𝗜𝗖𝗞𝗘𝗧 ✨ in 2019 and is BACK in 2022 for another chance! Happy to see you back @JacobMoranMusic!#AmericanIdol https://t.co/xVgZVeWon5

A registered nurse at Lansing Rheumatology in East Lansing, Jacob Moran amazed the judges with his audition. At his audition in 2019, he sang Ariana Grande's Into You and gained his golden ticket with his impressive performance. Katy Perry said:

“You have the best voice we've heard in all of Kentucky.”

However, the American Idol contestant was later eliminated from the show. The star revealed that he used to sing as a hobby and to make his nursing home residents happy. He knew that he wanted to pursue a career with his music.

Ahead of his audition on Season 20 of American Idol, he confessed:

“This is what I want to do, I want to give it another shot here, so let’s do this! Honestly, I want to show them how much I’ve changed and get that golden ticket."

Lionel Richie @LionelRichie When you get a standing O from @katyPerry after singing her song, you know you’re going to Hollywood my friend @JacobMoranMusic #americanIdol When you get a standing O from @katyPerry after singing her song, you know you’re going to Hollywood my friend @JacobMoranMusic #americanIdol https://t.co/tNdFVrvwHz

He performed a stunning rendition of Katy Perry’s Rise, which impressed judges, with the original singer of the song giving him a standing ovation. Giving her opinion on the audition, Katy Perry said:

"I really think you chose the right song, and you did it justice. You gave me full-body chills, you made my face have chills, and those words were your words now. You have arrived, and now is the time.”

Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan also thought highly of the performance, and the contestant earned a golden ticket to Hollywood.

The auditions round in Episode 4 saw some tough decisions made by the judges and some very impressive performances by contestants including Douglas Mills Jr, Dan Marshall, and Haley Slaton.

The next episode will see the final set of auditions with more impressive performances in store for viewers. American Idol will air its next episode on Monday, March 21, 2022 at 8.00 pm ET on ABC.

Edited by Siddharth Satish