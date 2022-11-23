Who is Carol Castro on TikTok? Netizens rejoice as YouTuber and partner César Pantoja make a pregnancy announcement 

Mexican TikTok star, Carol Castro, announced her pregnancy with partner César Pantoja in a YouTube video from her account on November 21, 2022. The video titled, "ESTOY EMBARAZADA!," which translates to "I AM PREGNANT!," confirms the much-speculated rumors about the couple's pregnancy.

Carol Castro is a Mexican TikTok star who is known for her lip-syncing and dance videos to songs by artists like Justin Bieber and Lenny Tavarez. The 18-year-old launched her account (@carolcastromx) back in 2020. She soon garnered over 10 million followers. She had over 14 million views on a video she posted of a male friend wearing a dress.

Her husband, César Pantoja, is a TikToker from Mexico who posts dance and lip-sync videos to his account (@cesarpantoja.n). He became famous after posting a dancing video with his famous YouTuber brother, Juan de Dios Pantoja.

As fans got to know about Castro's pregnancy, they took to social media to compliment the pair. One Tweeted:

"Looking forward to that beautiful baby," Carol Castro's fans rejoice

Fans poured in their support and love upon hearing the news of Carol Castro's pregnancy. Many congratulated them and wished them a healthy and happy baby. Some fans also hoped to be a part of their entire pregnancy journey. One fan, @Meli dmz, stated (translated via Google Translate):

"Congratulations to both of you and we are looking forward to that beautiful baby."

A few expressed their concern about the parents' young age (Carol 18, and Cesar 22) calling them "immature," but were shut down by fans. Here are a couple of responses in support of the couple:

A fan spoke up for the couple, stating that she, too, had a child at the age of 19.(translated via Google Translate):

"It is a very beautiful stage, I got pregnant at 19 and it is the most beautiful thing that can happen to a mother and together they grow and learn many things. God bless you all 3"

"We believe that we can be good parents'', say Carol and Cesar

Carol Castro and Cesar Pantoja started dating in April 2023 and soon announced their engagement in July 2022 via a YouTube video. Since then, the couple has been surrounded by many rumors of a pregnancy, which they never confirmed.

But the couple spoke in detail about their relationship and pregnancy in their latest YouTube video. They explained that Carol is almost 14 weeks or three months pregnant and they found out about it just last month.

The couple assured their followers that they are aware of the responsibilities that come with parenthood despite their young ages. Carol Castro said that she had faith in their ability to be caring and responsible parents.

They ended the video by stating that they will keep fans updated throughout the pregnancy.

The couple is set to welcome their child together next year around May.

