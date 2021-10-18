Who is Carson Peters on 'The Voice'? Teen started performing at age 4

Carson Peters received four chair turns during his blind audition on NBC's The Voice. His smooth blues tone had the judges panel really impressed.

Peterson performed Tulsa Time by Don Williams for his audition and won a spot on Team Shelton. Kelly Clarkson turned her seat around just when the song was about to end but refused to be the last one to turn!

Carson chose Blake Shelton after the judge showed confidence in him. Shelton said:

"That's my man right there, Carson! What I would caution you with these three over here is, you can say man you're a bluegrass and country, I like that too. Or you can understand there's popular bluegrass music and there's what you hear on country radio. I'm thinking, if Ricky Skaggs is your man, you want to rewind time 30 years back. There's a lot of paths you can take, what we gotta figure out is which one best represents who you are. Let's not mess around with what this opportunity is for you. Let's do this right, Carson!"

Who is Carson Peterson on 'The Voice'?

Carson Peterson hails from Piney Flats, Tennessee. The 17-year-old singer started playing the fiddle when he was just 3 years of age and began performing a year later.

The Voice participant, Carson became a local sensation and received national attention after performing on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" at 8 years old.

His fiddle skills helped him in the long run, Carson started playing in bands, one of which was the opening act for his idol, Ricky Skaggs. At 10 yeard old, Peterson was overjoyed when Skaggs invited him to perform at the Grand Ole Opry.

Peterson decided to make a name for himself as a vocalist as well and started his own bluegrass band. He has spent the past five years touring all over the country as the lead singer in his band.

All about 'The Voice'

The award-winning musical competition series has returned with a star-studded panel of judges. In Season 21, Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton and John Legend are joined by pop sensation Ariana Grande as the fourth judge.

The upcoming episodes of The Voice will air on October 18th and 19th on NBC and consist of knockouts and live performances.

