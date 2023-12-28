Who was Casey Kramer? All about Stanley Kramer's children as daughter passes away at 67

Casey Kramer, well-known for her performances on stage and in films, recently passed away at 67. Kramer was born to film director Stanley Kramer, and her cause of death has not been disclosed until now, except that she was at her Chicago-based residence, as reported by Variety.

Casey appeared in multiple films over the years, like The Runner Stumbles and Darkness in Tenement 45. She has been additionally featured in various TV shows where she portrayed minor roles, becoming a popular face in the public.

Kramer's death also led to a lineup of tributes on social media platforms. Her sister Katharine Kramer, a representative for The Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center, expressed her grief in a Facebook post, describing her as a "gifted actress, director and a member of the Actor's Studio" for a long time.

Tim Cummings, who once shared the stage with Casey Kramer, also recalled his time with her and wrote

"I will never ever forget our time performing in The New Electric Ballroom, one of the greatest plays ever written, and given one of the most beautiful productions imaginable. I will never forget you. We were so lucky to have you."

Casey Kramer is survived by her two sisters, Katharine and Jennifer, alongside her stepmother, Karen Sharpe-Kramer.

Casey Kramer was praised for her flawless performances throughout her career

The Daily Mail reported that Casey Kramer was born to Stanley Kramer and Anne Pearce on December 28, 1955. Anne was reportedly a movie executive and everyone in the entertainment industry was familiar with Stanley's direction skills.

She made her acting debut with The Runner Stumbles, released in 1979. The film was helmed by her father, Stanley, and it also had Dick Van Dyke as one of the leads. Casey was also pursuing a career on stage, appearing in many plays, and she slowly changed her focus towards television.

Casey Kramer portrayed minor roles in various TV shows over the years. The list includes popular shows like Dexter, Southland, Transparent, Criminal Minds, and more. Before her death, she was praised for her performances in two films, Mississippi Requiem and Darkness in Tenement 45, released in 2018 and 2020, respectively.

The Hollywood Reporter stated that Stanley and Anne tied the knot in 1950 and separated in 1963. Apart from Casey, the duo were also the parents of a son named Larry.

In 1966, Stanley exchanged vows with actress Karen Sharpe, and they welcomed two children named Katharine and Jennifer. The Famous People reported that the pair split in 2001, and Karen was famous for her performances in various TV shows, including The Man from U.N.C.L.E., Death Valley Days, The Texan, and more.

Stanley Kramer helmed a lot of films throughout his career

The Famous People states that Stanley Kramer finished his education at the De Witt Clinton High School and New York University. He started his career as a writer and editor for various films and later shifted towards direction.

In 1949, he established his production company and directed films like Judgment at Nuremberg, Oklahoma Crude, The Defiant Ones, and more. He passed away in 2001 after being diagnosed with pneumonia and was 87 years old at the time of death, as per The New York Times.