Serena Pitt ethnicity explored as Bachelor in Paradise star marries Joe Amabile again

Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt exchanged vows for the second time in a ceremony held at The Cedar Room in Charleston, South Carolina, on September 2, 2023. The news comes almost a year after the pair tied the knot at City Hall in New York in October 2022. Speaking to People at the time, the duo said that they were planning to celebrate the wedding on a grand scale.

Amabile and Pitt appeared for another interview with People, where they addressed their second wedding. Speaking on the location of the ceremony, Serena said:

“We wanted to pick a fun weekend getaway city that was accessible to most of our family and friends, and had a venue we loved! Charleston is so beautiful and the minute we visited the city and The Cedar Room we could instantly envision our wedding there.”

Serena added that she and Joe wanted to create a lot of memories, and it was attended by around 134 guests. Amabile said that beverages were a priority for all the guests, and the pair’s close friend Wells Adams officiated the wedding.

Serena Pitt is of mixed ethnicity

Born on October 25, 1997, Serena Pitt is known for her appearance on The Bachelor. Her nationality is Canadian, and she is of mixed ethnicity, comprising Indian and white. Serena’s mother, Rasna, is an Indian, and her father, Bill, is white. Rasna and Bill tied the knot in September 1995.

The Sun stated that Rasna is a native of Victoria, British Columbia, and is currently a resident of Unionville, Ontario. Bill, on the other hand, is employed at a real estate agency in California called Institutional Property Advisors.

The duo has always remained supportive of their daughter, even when she participated in The Bachelor. Buzz Nigeria reported that Bill initially did not approve of her participation in The Bachelor but later started supporting her.

Serena participated in the 25th season of The Bachelor and then in the 7th season of Bachelor in Paradise. She is active on Instagram with more than 600,000 followers and on TikTok with 140,000 followers.

Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile chose Charleston “to create special memories”

Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt exchanged vows for the second time on September 2, 2023. The wedding was celebrated lavishly at The Cedar Room in Charleston, South Carolina. The entire event was planned by Christine Janada Design & Events.

Amabile and Pitt told People that they chose Charleston so they could create new “special memories” with their guests.

“We have no prior ties to Charleston but are so excited to create special memories there.”

Pitt was seen in a gown designed by Robert Bullock. Kristen Koskella and Contour Fossa were involved in styling Pitt’s hair and makeup. Amabile chose a Todd Snyder tux for the occasion. Ring Concierge designed the duo’s wedding bands alongside Serena’s jewelry.

Before the wedding ceremony, Joe told People in an interview that they were aiming to enjoy the evening with their friends and family members. They are planning their honeymoon in Italy, and Joe has also made reservations for dinner.

Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt got engaged in the finale of Bachelor in Paradise Season 7. They started living together in March last year and celebrated their engagement party in August.