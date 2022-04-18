Who was Catherine Spaak ? Belgian-Italian actress dies aged 77

Catherine Spaak recently passed away at the age of 77. The actress became famous in Italy during the 1960s.

Spaak was sick for some time and suffered from a cerebral hemorrhage two years ago. She had previously explained her health condition in an interview back in October 2020, wherein she revealed her brain hemorrhage, dysfunctional sight, and walking difficulties.

Pierre Lescure @pierrelescure

Sa beauté junenile et libre , sa modernité font son succès dans les années 60.Beaucoup en Italie.Elle avait 77 ans. Catherine Spaak…Elle nous a quitté à Rome où elle a surtout vécu , après ses débuts français et malgré les réticences de son père , le scénariste Charles Spaak.Sa beauté junenile et libre , sa modernité font son succès dans les années 60.Beaucoup en Italie.Elle avait 77 ans. Catherine Spaak…Elle nous a quitté à Rome où elle a surtout vécu , après ses débuts français et malgré les réticences de son père , le scénariste Charles Spaak.Sa beauté junenile et libre , sa modernité font son succès dans les années 60.Beaucoup en Italie.Elle avait 77 ans.😘 https://t.co/y3evevPWVZ

Ivana @IArtioli R.I.P. Catherine Spaak

On the set of "Il gatto a nove code". R.I.P. Catherine SpaakOn the set of "Il gatto a nove code". https://t.co/zKNHb13q4j

French journalist and television executive Pierre Lescure paid tribute to her on Twitter. Writer Henry-Jean Servat wrote on Twitter:

“Heroine of tangy comedies where her wild charm and her chubby pouts worked wonders, she embodies with pep the sparkling epic of the Dolce Vita.”

Everything known about Catherine Spaak

Born on April 3, 1945, she spent most of her life in Italy and became a teenage star. She was the daughter of screenwriter Charles Spaak and niece of former Belgian Prime Minister Paul-Henri Spaak, one of the founding fathers of Europe.

Catherine Spaak appeared in several films and TV series (Image via Giancarlo Botti/Getty Images)

She initially toured with Jacques Becker and left for Italy, where she became a star actress and host in cinema and television. She was the lead actress in 12 movies from the age of 15 to 18.

Spaak has appeared in many comedies and a few dramas from the mid-1960s and early 1980s. Most of these projects were from the Italian film industry alongside a few Hollywood and international productions.

Catherine gained recognition for her performances in Circle of Love, The Incredible Army of Brancaleone, Adultery Italian Style, The Cat o’ Nine Tails, Story of a Cloistered Nun, Take a Hard Ride, Sunday Lovers, and more.

She also had a successful career as a singer where she was considered the Italian equivalent of French chanteuse Francoise Hardy. She also recorded some of Hardy songs in 1963 for the DET label under the direction of Ezio Leoni, who had already worked with Hardy.

Spaak was married four times. She first met actor Fabrizio Capucci on the set of The Mad Desire and they welcomed a daughter, Sabrina, who is also an actress.

She then got romantically linked to Johnny Dobrelliwhich from 1972 to 1979 and the couple became parents of a son, Gabriel. In 1993, she tied the knot with architect Daniel Ray and in 2013 with Vladimiro Tusiellie.

Edited by Khushi Singh