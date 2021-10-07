Who is Caycee Black? All about the 'Project Runway' designer who dressed up Drew Barrymore and Lilly Singh

Project Runway will soon return with a new season to mesmerize viewers with mind-blowing collections by sixteen new designers. Nina Garcia, Christian Siriano, Brandon Maxwell and Elaine Welteroth will be seen at the judges' panel.

The official synopsis of Project Runway reads:

“Aspiring fashion designers compete for a chance to break into the industry in this reality competition. Each week, a designer is eliminated from the competition after exhibiting their work in front of a judges' panel.”

All set to impress judges, Caycee Black is one of the contestants who holds the title of Women’s Wear Daily Best New Designer. She is clearly a tough competitor who has the potential to win the upcoming season of Project Runway.

Who is Caycee Black?

40-year-old Brooklyn resident Caycee Black felt that art was a way to escape and dream. According to her cast bio, she always felt inspired by women in old films who expressed themselves through their clothing.

Black is well-known for creating ensembles using painted fabrics, and she describes her look as a “dystopian farm girl” who is unexpected, whimsical and rooted in nature. Before opening her own fashion line, the BFA holder had set up a shop in New York City where she took up design jobs.

Her designs have been worn by famous celebrities including Lilly Singh, Drew Barrymore, Solange Knowles and Michelle Williams, among others.

Speaking about her collection, the Project Runway star said:

“I like to break the expectations around me and expose the truth we live in while adding a touch of fantasy.”

During the pandemic, Black collaborated with Susan Boyle - one of the first women to own a sneaker boutique - to launch a children's collection this year.

About Project Runway Season 19

On Project Runway season 19, Black will be seen competing with other talented designers — Aaron Michael, Prajjé Oscar Jean-Baptiste, Sabrina Spanta, Shantall Lacayo, Meg Ferguson, Chasity Sereal, Octavio Aguilar, Coral Castillo, Kristina Kharlashkina, Bones Jones, Katie Kortman, Kenneth Barlis, Anna Yinan Zhou, Zayden Skipper, and Darren Apolonio.

The Emmy-winning show will also welcome a few guest judges, including Billy Porter, Andy Cohen, Christopher John Rogers, Wisdom Kaye, Gigi Hadid, Taraji P. Henson, Jason Wu, and Karlie Kloss.

Meanwhile, Project Runway Season 19 will premiere Thursday, October 14, at 9.00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Bravo. Viewers can also watch the latest episodes on Peacock TV the next day.

