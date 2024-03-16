Who are Celine Dion's sons? Family explored as singer shares photo on Stiff-Person Syndrome Awareness Day

The Canadian singer Celine Dion recently shared a health update and a rare photo featuring all three of her sons. The photo was shared to commemorate International Stiff-Person Syndrome Awareness Day on March 15, shedding light on Dion's ongoing battle with the condition.

Stiff-person syndrome, or SPS, which is a rare neurological autoimmune disorder that affects less than 5,000 people in the US, includes symptoms such as episodes of muscles locking up and becoming stiff, severe muscle spasms, and several other symptoms that worsen without treatment. The singer was diagnosed with the condition in 2022 and revealed that the condition impeded her ability to sing and walk.

The photo, posted on Dion’s Instagram account, showed the singer, along with her three sons, René-Charles, Nelson, and Eddy Angélil, smiling on a podium for K1 Speed. Celine Dion shares all three sons with her late husband and manager, René Angélil, who passed away in 2016.

In the post, the singer mentioned that "trying to overcome" stiff-person syndrome was "one of the hardest experiences" of her life. However, she expressed her determination to overcome SPS and return to the stage someday. The caption read:

"I remain determined to one day get back onto the stage and to live as normal of a life as possible. I am deeply grateful for the love and support from my kids, family, team, and all of you!"

Celine Dion is the mother of three sons

While the singer is best known for her professional laurels, her personal life is just as interesting. Dion is a proud mother of three sons: René-Charles, Nelson, and Eddy, all of whom she shares with her late husband and manager, René Angélil.

Celine Dion first met her future husband and manager in 1980, when she was 12 and he was 38, via her brother. However, their relationship turned romantic in 1988, and the two got married on December 17, 1994, when Dion was 26. On January 14, 2016, Angélil died at the age of 73 of throat cancer.

The couple’s eldest son is René-Charles Angelil, born on January 25, 2001. He reportedly has a keen interest in music and has even accompanied his mother on stage during some of her performances, including the 66th Grammy Awards.

Celine Dion’s twin sons, Nelson and Eddy, were born on October 23, 2010, through IVF. They have been named after two legends who have inspired Dion in life—Nelson Mandela, the anti-apartheid revolutionary, and Eddy Marnay, a songwriter and producer who collaborated with Dion on many of her early French-language albums. She had appeared on the cover of the December 2010 issue of the Canadian edition of Hello! magazine with her newborn sons.

Celine Dion’s SPS diagnosis forced the singer to cancel most performances post-May 2023. In December 2023, Dion's sister, Claudette, revealed that the singer did not have control of her muscles any longer.

Dion has only made a few public appearances since her diagnosis, one of which was presenting the Album of the Year award to Taylor Swift at the 66th Grammys.