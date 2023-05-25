In Laura Grillo's murder-for-hire case from 2015, her fiancé Ioannis "John" Makris was declared the mastermind behind the plot for hiring two of his employees, namely Jesus Trevino and James Villeda, to have the mother-of-three murdered eight days before their wedding. Trevino shot Grillo in her Rowlett, Texas home, while Villeda participated as the getaway driver.

Trevino, the gunman, and Makris were charged with capital murder and were later found guilty of the same, receiving life in prison without parole. Meanwhile, Villeda, who accepted a plea deal and agreed to testify against both, was handed a lesser sentence of 25 years in prison.

James Rose @JamesRoseOA #FOX4News : Jesus Trevino CapMurderTrial starts w/ testimony frm alleged driver in murder 4 hire plot. State says 11/13/15 Trevino shot 37yo Mother of 3, Laura Grillo in the head in her Rowlett home. Trevino, an illegal immigrant &convicted sex offender was deported & came back. #FOX4News: Jesus Trevino CapMurderTrial starts w/ testimony frm alleged driver in murder 4 hire plot. State says 11/13/15 Trevino shot 37yo Mother of 3, Laura Grillo in the head in her Rowlett home. Trevino, an illegal immigrant &convicted sex offender was deported & came back. https://t.co/Sn5eRGGhTj

A Time to Kill on ID will further delve into Laura Grillo's murder plotted by her fiancé, in an episode titled Devil at the Depot. The synopsis reads:

"A gunman kills volunteer police officer Laura Grillo in her suburban Dallas home; investigators must link a bombshell accusation to an email with a diabolical mastermind who thinks he can outsmart the law."

The upcoming episode airs on the channel this Thursday, May 25, at 9:00 pm ET.

Two out of three charged in Laura Grillo's slaying, including her fiance, were convicted of capital murder

Gabriel Roxas @gabriel__roxas 3 people including victim's fiancé will be charged w/ capital murder in death of Rowlett's Laura Grillo 3 people including victim's fiancé will be charged w/ capital murder in death of Rowlett's Laura Grillo https://t.co/4IXa8FzZj9

In February 2019, Jesus Trevino was found guilty of capital murder for fatally shooting 37-year-old Laura Grillo in her Rowlett, Texas, home a week before her wedding in November 2015. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Trevino and a friend named James Villeda were hired by Grillo's fiancé John Makris to murder the mother-of-three.

Grillo was found shot to death on the kitchen floor after she dropped off her children at school. She resided with her three children and Makris in the house and was a volunteer with the Rowlett Police Department. Her autistic brother, who was deaf in one ear and had significant hearing loss in the other, was present in the house at the time of the shooting, but slept through the incident.

According to The Dallas Morning News, John Makris, 40, and Jesus Trevino were charged in June 2016 after police discovered Makris had hired Trevino and another man, James Villeda, to murder Laura Grillo.

Trevino and Villeda, both convicted s*x offenders, worked for Makris and Grillo at their home-remodelling business. Villeda was arrested on other charges around the time Makris and Trevino were indicted, and eventually admitted to authorities that he had a part in Grillo's killing.

The same report states that Villeda confessed to authorities that he was involved in the crime as the driver of the getaway car and thus, drove Trevino back to Dallas after the shooting. Later, he testified that he and Trevino had attempted to murder Grillo thrice but failed each time because there were too many people around.

Andrea Lucia @CBS11Andrea Rowlett Police have arrested John Makris for the murder of his fiancé, Laura Grillo last November. @CBSDFW Rowlett Police have arrested John Makris for the murder of his fiancé, Laura Grillo last November. @CBSDFW https://t.co/cXnXk5mrYq

John Makris was also convicted of capital murder and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole parole in September 2018. Meanwhile, Villeda accepted a plea deal and agreed to a 25-year sentence in exchange for his testimony against the two.

According to the Texas Department of Corrections, John Makris is currently serving his sentence at the H.H. Coffield Unit in Tennessee Colony. Meanwhile, Jesus Trevino is at the Jim Ferguson Unit in Midway, and James Villeda is imprisoned at the J. Dale Wainwright Unit in Lovelady. Villeda will be eligible for parole in November 2028.

Laura Grillo's case is set to feature on ID's A Time to Kill this Saturday at 9 pm ET.

