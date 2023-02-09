Who is Charles Bryant, and where is he today? Details explored ahead of 48 Hours on ID

Charles Dean Bryant killed 24-year-old college student Jackie Vandagriff in Texas on September 13, 2016. Her burnt and mutilated body was discovered near Grapevine Lake.

It took almost five days for the investigators to identify the body, and no one was able to determine what caused her death. As a result, it was difficult for the investigators to narrow down the perpetrator, so they employed their clever tricks.

Bryant was arrested on September 18, 2016, but for an unrelated case. He violated the restraining order his ex-girlfriend had placed against him. Investigators were able to join the dots when CCTV footage showed Bryant along with Jackie on the evening she was last seen.

When questioned further, he confessed to having killed her. He told the police that she died after their kinky s*x went wrong. However, the police were not convinced by his statement. Bryant was eventually convicted. He was found guilty of capital murder. He is currently serving his sentence at the William P. “Bill” Clements Unit in unincorporated Potter County, Texas.

In the true-crime series 48 hours on Investigation Discovery, shocking specifics of the case will be explored. The episode, titled The Murder of Jackie Vandagriff, will air on February 9.

Here's a short synopsis of the episode:

A 24-year-old Texas college student, Jackie Vandagriff, turned up murdered the morning after meeting a man in a bar, raising the question of her death simply because she looked like the killer's ex-girlfriend.

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of murder. Discretion is advised.

Read on to find out why Charles Bryant killed Jackie, how he tried to cover it up, and more

Charles and Jackie met for the first time at the bar

The two met at a college bar in Texas for the first time. While Jackie was at the bar hoping to land a job, Bryant had other intentions.

According to investigators, he wanted to kill someone in the evening, and Jackie happened to be at the wrong time in the wrong place.

CCTV footage showed the two hanging out together at the bar just hours before she was brutally murdered.

Charles could not accept the rejection from his ex-girlfriend

Bryant dated 18-year-old Caitlin Mathis. The girl broke up with him when she realized her boyfriend was a narcissist and needed constant attention.

Charles was unable to dismiss the rejection lightly. He began following her. She issued a restraining order against him after he showed up at her college dorm.

She dialed 911 after the man shattered those brokers as well.

The man wanted to bury the body

After killing the girl, Bryant headed to Walmart to buy a shovel. He found the ground too hard to dig, so he altered his strategy and burned her body instead. He planned to bury her remains.

In Bryant's yard, a fragment of Jackie's bone and her purse were discovered and used as vital pieces of evidence.

The man said the death happened from kinky s*x going wrong

When questioned, Charles did not admit to the killing as pre-meditated. He told the police that the two were trying to have a kinky s*x and she died when it went wrong. However, the police were unable to find any evidence proving that the two had s*xual intercourse.

