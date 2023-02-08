Stephanie Thomas' 47-year-old husband Larry Thomas was killed in California in 2006. He was beaten to death with a baseball bat before he was run over by a truck.

The conspiracy behind Larry's death was hatched by Stephanie and her boyfriend Shawn Pritchett, who were both found guilty of the murder four years after the murder.

Shawn was convicted of first-degree murder, armed robbery, and conspiracy to commit murder. Meanwhile, Stephanie was convicted of second-degree murder, and was sentenced to 10 to 25 years in prison. However, she was released from prison in 2018, and information about her after her release isn't available.



Stephanie Thomas accused her husband of abusing her

When no one had heard from Larry for over a week, his brother-in-law, Stephanie's brother, William Peters contacted the police. On April 21, 2006, Peters reported his brother-in-law missing to the Henderson police.

When police spoke to Thomas about her husband's whereabouts, she told them that she hadn't seen him in nine days and even told them a story about where he could be. As the police began investigating the case, they discovered some incredibly shocking things.

Stephanie began dating Pritchett after the family moved to Las Vegas

Larry and Stephanie had five children together and the entire family moved to Las Vegas in the early 2000s. After moving to a new city, Larry started working as an auto-technology instructor at the College of Southern Nevada, and his wife began working part-time.

It was while working that she met Shawn Pritchett, and the two began dating and soon fell in love. When Pritchett lost his apartment, he even went and lived in with Larry and Stephanie. It was then that the affair was confirmed.

Larry did not want to divorce his wife

When Larry found out about the affair, he asked Pritchett to move out of the house. Needless to say, Stephanie was livid about the decision, but divorce or separation wasn't something that Larry was considering. According to Oxygen, he didn't want their five children to grow up without a father.

However, he later changed his mind about the divorce, but before he could take any action on it, he was killed.

It was suspected that Larry's wife had an eye on his $240,000 life insurance policy

Although this isn't clear, those close to the couple believed that Larry's wife may have eyed his $240,000 life insurance policy, of which, she was a beneficiary.

They believe that this may have been an incentive for her to kill her husband and claim all of his insurance money.

Larry's body was discovered by hikers

A month after he was killed, a bunch of hikers found Larry Thomas' body in a desert near Baker, California. His badly decomposed body was found under a pile of debris.

Prosecutor Mark DiGiacomo said that Larry's whole face was crushed in with his head being split in half. His ribs were all cracked and his spine was bent.

Investigators initially couldn't find a suspect but when they found the call records and GPS data, they arrested Shawn and Stephanie.

Larry's wife claimed that she was physically and s*xually abused by Larry

Thomas claimed that her husband had been in a car crash a few years before his murder, and that he wasn't the same after he returned from the hospital. She accused him of physically and s*xually abusing her.

She even claimed that Larry had been having an affair with another woman but didn't know who she was. The police said that Thomas told them that there was a number that Larry called on frequently. When the police got in touch with the woman, she told them that she and Larry were just friends.

