Who is Charlie LeDuff married to? All about the Pulitzer winning journalist Journalist arrested for domestic violence

Famous media personality, Charlie LeDuff, has been arrested for domestic violence. The arrest took place on Monday, December 18, in connection to an incident involving his wife, Amy Kuzniar, in their house in Oakland County. Authorities allegedly received a 911 call reporting a physical altercation at LeDuff's residence.

Trigger warning: The article contains references to domestic violence. Readers' discretion is advised.

Michigan Advance reported that the well-known Detroit journalist's arraignment took place on Tuesday, December 19, at 45th District Court in Oak Park. It has further been confirmed that Charlie LeDuff entered a not-guilty plea on the same day.

Pulitzer-winning journalist, Charlie LeDuff, has been arrested for allegedly hitting his wife at their Oakland County residence

57-year-old journalist, Charlie LeDuff has been taken into custody, for allegedly striking his wife. He was further released after posting a personal bond of $5,000. However, there are certain terms related to the release. LeDuff is restricted from making any contact with his wife, Amy, and also cannot go back to their shared residence in Pleasant Ridge. Detroit Free Press reported LeDuff's attorney, Todd Perkins, stating,

"This is a man that loves his family."

Perkins further stated that he and his client are trying their level best to keep the issue out of the public eye, as much as possible. Pleasant Ridge Interim Police Chief Robert Ried told the news station that cops were called to the house on Monday, at about 9.30 pm local time. The caller mentioned that Charlie LeDuff had allegedly assaulted someone, but the victim's identity was concealed.

Law enforcement officials arrived and immediately arrested LeDuff from the house. He was booked into the Berkley police station, where he spent the night, before being released upon posting a bond, the very next day. According to attorney Perkins, Amy and Leduff have been married for 31 years. While he requested that LeDuff should be allowed to live in the shared house, if Amy was fine with it, the judge denied it.

LeDuff has been involved in controversies before

The Detroit News reported stating that LeDuff is a "controversial journalist." He is also hosting a podcast named No BS News Hour with Charlie LeDuff. The 57-year-old media personality has worked for several prominent news stations, including the New York Times, WJBK-TV, and The News. In 2001, he was also awarded the Pulitzer Prize.

He recently made the headlines in October, after The Detroit News fired him for a controversial tweet, "See you next Tuesday." The tweet was allegedly addressed to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. While defending the tweet, LeDuff described it to be clever but refused to apologize. He spoke to The Metro Times about the same, and said,

"I’m not apologizing. I have nothing to apologize for… I stand by it."

Expand Tweet

The author of the New York Times bestseller Detroit: An American Autopsy, has been a part of several controversies over time. He has previously been accused of plagiarism and reporting inaccurate information in his pieces.