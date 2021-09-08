Who is Charlie McDowell? All about Malcolm McDowell and Mary Steenburgen's son as he weds Lily Collins

Charlie McDowell and Lily Collins officially tied the knot on September 4, 2021, nearly a year after their engagement.

On Tuesday, September 7, the Emily in Paris actress took to Instagram to reveal the big news:

“I’ve never wanted to be someone’s someone more than I do yours, and now I get to be your wife. On September 4th, 2021 we officially became each other’s forever. I love you beyond @charliemcdowell”

Charlie McDowell also shared a series of beautiful pictures from the wedding. The film director wrote:

“I married the most generous, thoughtful, and beautiful person I’ve ever known. I love you @lilyjcollins”

Charlie’s mother, legendary actress Mary Steenburgen, also took to Instagram to mark the special occasion. Sharing a picture of the newlyweds, she called herself the “luckiest mother” in the world:

"Charlie, my son, and Lily, my daughter-in-law!!! Thank you for letting us all bask in the sheer beauty of your love for each other. My heart is overflowing and it almost feels like the last few days were some sort of beautiful dream. But it is all real, and I feel like the luckiest mother in the world."

In another post, the Melvin and Howard star shared a picture alongside her son and called the wedding weekend the “most glorious” ever.

She was very excited to welcome Lily to the family following her engagement to Charlie last year. The Academy Award winner wrote at the time:

“Our family is over the moon to welcome Lily into our midst. Truthfully, she had us all at hello. As a mom, this is what you dream of for your children.....to find a soulmate in life that gets you and wants you to be the best you can be.”

Charlie and Lily sparked dating rumors in July 2019 after being photographed together in Los Angeles. The duo got engaged in September 2020. Their fairytale wedding took place in the picturesque Dunton Hot Springs in Colorado.

Meet Lily Collins’ husband, Charlie McDowell

Charlie McDowell is an American filmmaker and writer (Image via Instagram/Charlie McDowell)

Charlie McDowell is an American director and writer, best known for his 2014 film The One I Love. He was born to popular actors Malcolm McDowell and Mary Steenburgen on July 10, 1983.

The 38-year-old is known for a long-running social media joke where he calls actress Andie MacDowell his mother. His Twitter account was declared “one of the most hilarious” pages by Time in 2011.

He began his journey as a director with a short comedy film titled Bye Bye Benjamin in 2006. His directorial debut, The One I Love, starring Mark Duplass, Elisabeth Moss and his stepfather Ted Danson, premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and received positive reviews.

Charlie McDowell went on to work as a director for several other films and shows like The Discovery, Silicon Valley, Dear White People, Tales from the Loop and Dispatches from Everywhere. He was the executive producer of the Showtime series On Becoming a God in Central Florida. He directed the first and final episodes of the show.

Charlie also published a book called Dear Girls Above Me: Inspired by a True Story in 2013.

Charlie McDowell was previously in a relationship with actress Rooney Mara. He also dated Emilia Clarke in 2018.

Charlie is all set to work on his upcoming film Glided Rage, based on the infamous murder case of Thomas Gilbert Sr. The film will also feature his wife, Lily Collins.

