Who is Charlotte Chilton? Conor Maynard paternity scandal explained as ‘Traitors’ star doubles down on her claims

English singer Conor Maynard is currently trending after his legal team announced on March 14, 2025, that he is not the father of Charlotte Chilton’s newborn daughter, Penelope. A paternity test reportedly confirmed this. He shared this information in a statement on Instagram.

“Earlier this week, I took a paternity test regarding Charlotte Chiltern's baby girl Penelope, in the presence of her legal representative. Today I've received the test results which confirm that I am not Penelope's father. I am glad that the speculation can finally be put to an end,” he wrote.

However, Charlotte Chilton, a reality TV star and The Traitors alum, has seemingly expressed doubts about the test's accuracy and continues to believe that Conor Maynard is the father of her baby. Her friends told The Sun on March 19 that Chilton appeared to be blindsided by the announcement and allegedly suspected the paternity test’s accuracy as Conor Maynard’s attorneys reportedly oversaw it.

“She is bitterly disappointed about the results and her legal team are looking into how they move forward to ensure Conor takes a second test. It's been an exhausting fight between them,” Charlotte’s friends told the outlet.

They added that after her pregnancy announcement in April 2024, Conor Maynard reportedly distanced himself from Charlotte, refused to take her calls or respond to messages, and passed the matter to his lawyers.

“It’s all been on his terms. He couldn’t wait to tell the world about the paternity test after getting the results,” the friends claimed.

On Wednesday, Charlotte Chilton also shared a picture of her child on her Instagram Story, captioning it, "Those eyelashes [heart eye emoji].”

Meanwhile, the representatives of the Contrast singer told MailOnline that they were struggling to understand how the “location of the paternity test would have changed the results.”

“To be clear, this test was conducted by a registered nurse in the presence of Charlotte’s legal representative. The results have clearly drawn a line under the matter, and we can only hope that Charlotte can find a way to move forward,” the spokesperson added.

All you need to know about Charlotte Chilton amid Conor Maynard's paternity scandal

Charlotte Chilton is a 34-year-old single mother to her daughter Penelope (born in October 2024) and recently moved in with her parents to help with her newborn, according to MailOnline. She hails from Warwickshire, England, and runs a recruitment agency called Supply Allies. She has 41.8K Instagram followers.

Earlier, she appeared on the second season of the BBC reality TV show The Traitors but was eventually banished from her faction, Faithful, according to the program’s Wiki fandom page. Charlotte competed until the 9th episode and finished 9th for the season. During her time on The Traitors, Chilton was friends with Paul Gorton and later appeared on Loose Women.

She was previously married to a woman named Laura, with whom she attempted IVF and experienced seven miscarriages, according to Mail Online. She mentioned this when announcing her “miracle” pregnancy last year, which she claimed resulted from an alleged one-night stand with Conor Maynard.

Charlotte Chilton and Conor Maynard met through Harry Clark, the winner of The Traitor Season 2, during its wrap-up party, after which they began dating. Since then, Harry has been dating Conor’s sister Anna.

More about Charlotte Chilton and Conor Maynard controversy

Last Friday, Conor Maynard posted an Instagram statement claiming that a paternity test proved he is not the father of Charlotte Chilton’s child, despite her continued claims.

“All I would ask is that people act with kindness in response to this news - there is a child at the heart of all of this and that should not be forgotten. I wish Charlotte and her family all the best,” the post read.

Conor’s siblings, Jack and Anna, showed their support through comments on his post. In the meantime, Chilton has claimed on social media that Maynard “ghosted” her and denied acknowledging her daughter as his own.

She also told MailOnline earlier this week that she has had "tears” on some days, and she has been sitting and thinking about how her kid looks "f**king identical” to the Can’t Say No singer. During the same interview, she discussed her postpartum anxiety and how she wanted her daughter to choose for herself when she was older whether to be in touch with her biological father or not.

“If she wants to walk away from him, that's fine… I'm not going to deny her contact if he decides he wants to see her,” Charlotte stated.

Chilton also discussed the financial challenges she faced as a single parent, feeling pressured to work around the clock to support her daughter. She mentioned that as a new business owner, she was struggling without a “salary” and that it was harder with a newborn to care for.

“Penelope has got everything she needs don't get me wrong, she's got nice clothes, we're booked into baby massage, she's learning to swim, but that's because I put her first. I go without so she can have these things,” she added.

Charlotte Chilton explained that if another parent contributed, she could focus on motherhood rather than working around the clock to make ends meet and avoid being “exhausted” all the time. She added that despite everything, she was grateful for her supportive friends and family.

“Whether it's been staying with my parents while I save to buy a property, or them paying bills at some point - honestly, it's been that tough. Or friends taking her off my hands for the day so I can go to client meetings because I can't afford childcare,” she mentioned.

Chilton told MailOnline that the paternity scandal has also impacted her mental health, making her feel "worthless” as she tries to “build myself back up.” She claimed to have lost brand deals and projects that cost her financially while also paying for her “therapy.”

“It feels like he cost me my life but I'm rebuilding it and with a really good purpose and focus. I really want to be an advocate for women that are being treated unfairly and for kids that are not being loved or looked after,” she added.

Chilton also mentioned being “angry” at Harry for setting her up with an “absolute sc*m,” alleging that The Traitors winner refused to take sides while leaving the show’s WhatsApp group amid her pregnancy reveal. Earlier, during her pregnancy announcement, Charlotte said that her unborn child was “not a dirty secret” and she wouldn’t be “silenced.”

She elaborated that initially, she hid the identity of her child’s father to protect him, but later decided to be “open and honest.” Charlotte also claimed that when she finally gave him the news, he reportedly “turned on me” and told her he wasn’t ready to be a father. She also informed OK! Magazine after her childbirth in October 2024 that despite knowing about Penelope, Conor Maynard didn’t reach out.

Later, in December 2024, when Conor Maynard sought suggestions to manage his anxiety on Instagram, Chilton replied with an image of the anti-depressant called sertraline and writing, “100mg for the last year, going strong.”

According to MailOnline, Charlotte Chilton intends to contest Conor Maynard's paternity test. Meanwhile, Conor has started a "new chapter" with his girlfriend, Kitty Bertrand, as stated in his Instagram post from March 19.

