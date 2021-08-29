Who are Cheryl's siblings? Homeless brother lives in a tent and begs on streets, says millionaire sister is not helping him

On August 28, The Sun reported that British singer Cheryl Tweedy's older brother is destitute and living in a tent in northern England. Her homeless elder brother, Andrew Callaghan (Tweedy), told The Sun that he no longer has contact with his family, including Cheryl, who might not even know about his current living conditions.

According to the report, Andrew said:

"This is what I'm f***ing living like. I've been begging her for more than three months, and it's something that has really broken my heart."

Furthermore, with tearful eyes, Andrew added,

"None of them [referring to his family] have contacted me. Even though Cheryl's not helping me, she's still my family. She probably won't even know I'm on the streets. I don't blame her at all. This is the lowest I've ever been."

Andrew, who has a long history of drug abuse and alcoholism, ended up in the streets after splitting with his former partner. Furthermore, in 2011, he was incarcerated for six years for robbing a post office. The 41-year old reportedly has a price of £10,000 on his head offered by his former criminal associates in his hometown of Newcastle.

Who are Cheryl's other siblings?

Gillian, Gary, Andrew, Cheryl (Image via Chronicle Live)

Cheryl has four siblings from her parents Joan Callaghan and Garry Tweedy. Although later, the 38-year old star and her siblings learned that their parents were never married, some of them (including the singer) still took the last name of Garry Tweedy.

Furthermore, Cheryl and her siblings later learned that Garry Tweedy is not the biological father of some of them. According to Heart UK, Joan Callaghan gave birth to Joseph (Cheryl's eldest brother) in 1976, at the age of 16. Joan conceived Joseph during her relationship with then-partner Anthony Leighton.

The former pair gave birth to two more children, Gillian (reportedly born in 1979) and Andrew (in 1980).

On June 30, 1983, Joan gave birth to Cheryl, Callaghan's first child with Garry Tweedy. Cheryl's younger brother, Gary, was born in 1988. Six years later, the couple separated.

According to Standard UK, Cheryl recalled the time the truth about their biological father was revealed. She said:

"Andrew was going so berserk that he looked like a crazy person. But however mad he looked, this was sounding horribly realistic."

It has been reported that Andrew's troubles with addiction and criminal activities were followed by this revelation.

While Andrew is currently living in a tent, which he shares with another person, Cheryl is reportedly worth $40 million (£35 million) and lives in a $6.8 million (£5 million) luxury property in Herts.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod