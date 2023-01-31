Who is Chessie Wood and where is she now? Whereabout explored ahead of Monster in the Shadows on Oxygen

Brittney's mother, Chessie Wood, was the first person to realize that her 19-year-old daughter was missing on May 31, 2012. The mother reported a missing complaint on June 2, 2012.

When the investigators entered the case, they uncovered something murky. The entire family, including Chessie Wood, were running a child abuse sex ring.

In 2013, Chessie was charged with sodomy and sexual abuse. She allegedly had sex with a child relative who was less than 12 years old at the time, although she denies all the charges.

A few years later, she pleaded guilty and is still on the lookout for her daughter.

Christian Jennings @CJenningsWSB Brittany Wood's mother, Chessie Wood was back in court today. Child sex abuse case will eventually go to grand jury http://t.co/jGxPhHps1R Brittany Wood's mother, Chessie Wood was back in court today. Child sex abuse case will eventually go to grand jury http://t.co/jGxPhHps1R

The mother is currently serving her sentence at the Mobile County Metro Jail and was found guilty of first-degree sodomy and of child sex abuse. The unsolved case will be investigated in detail in Oxygen's true-crime series Monster in the Shadows. The episode titled The Missing will air on January 30.

Check out the synopsis of the episode:

"Alabama teen Brittney Wood disappears in 2012 and is never seen or heard from again; her family's investigation makes a breakthrough."

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of murder. Discretion is advised.

Details about Chessie Wood's daughter Brittney's missing case

What happened on the fateful evening?

At around 7:30 PM, Brittney was believed to have left her home as she was visiting her friend. She did not return at the scheduled time but her family was not concerned yet as it was not unnatural for her to not return on time.

Incidentally, the next day her uncle was found lying inside his car in a pool of blood. He was shot and it was at this time that Chessie wanted to be informed about the ordeal. The mother could not find her and she grew worried. Chessie filed a missing complaint on June 2.

Brittney's family were involved in child sex abuse ring

While investigating the case, the police uncovered an entire child sex abuse ring that was deeply rooted in the family for three generations. Brittney's uncle, Donnie Holland, along with his wife Wendy and Brittney's brother Derek were part of the gang.

If reports are to be believed, Brittney herself was a victim of the abuse as a child but this could not be proven as both she and her uncle were not available at the time of the investigation.

After the revelation, her family members were arrested and convicted for the crimes.

news.com.au @newscomauHQ What police found on the hunt for missing teen Brittney Wood disturbed even the toughest cops: news.com.au/world/incestuo… http://t.co/isXCAM9R6H What police found on the hunt for missing teen Brittney Wood disturbed even the toughest cops: news.com.au/world/incestuo… http://t.co/isXCAM9R6H

Brittney was with her uncle, Holland on the day she disappeared

Investigations revealed that Brittney was with her uncle Holland on the day she went missing. He reportedly picked her up from her home and both of them left for his house in the evening.

The next day, Holland was found in his car with a gunshot, which was initially thought to have been a suicide. However, an investigation later revealed that the gun used to shoot him belonged to Brittney. As a result, the police started to believe that it might not have been a suicide but a murder.

The mother is still looking for her daughter

Chessie refuses to believe that her daughter died and still thinks that she will come back. As Brittney was last seen with her uncle Donnie, the mother also believes that her daughter might have found out about the sex crime ring that her uncle ran and went to confront him.

Poll : 0 votes