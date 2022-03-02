Who is Chozen Terrell-Hannah aka ChozenWrld? TikTok star arrested after FBI identify his sneakers

TikToker ChozenWrld has been arrested by the FBI after the latter were able to identify him through his shoes that had been used in armed robberies. The TikToker is being arrested after multiple videos linked him to four separate crimes which took place in different convenience stores.

Law enforcement were able to arrest Chozen Terrell-Hannah, aka ChozenWrld, after seeing him dance in Nike sneakers that had red spots on them. The same shoes were matched to the ones worn by a robber who stole from various stores between December and February. A task force officer said in an official complaint:

“Based on my training and experience, I believe due to [ChozenWrld’s] light complexion, the victims of armed robberies, observing him under the circumstances and wearing the clothing described above, could describe him as either white or black. … These shoes are similar in appearance to the shoes worn in the above referenced armed robberies.”

They arrested him after attaining a warrant, which they were able to acquire due to cellphone data showing him in the areas of the robberies. During their house raid, they found a Glock handgun as well.

The TikToker allegedly robbed a gas station, a smoke shop and two 7-Eleven stores twice.

Complex reported that police investigators received an anonymous tip which led them to ChozenWrld. Police officers told The Detroit News that they watched multiple videos of the Michigan-native TikToker and noticed that he matched witnesses’ descriptions.

How old is ChozenWrld?

The 22-year-old has amassed over 150,000 followers on the video sharing platform and is best known for his colorful videos, which usually include him participating in trending choreographies. Along with a large following, he has just under 1.6 million likes in total.

The TikToker often posted dance videos on the platform (Image via ChozenWrld/TikTok)

He was reportedly wearing black pants, a black hoodie, and a black ski mask while carrying a black backpack with pink flowers on it. The white shoes with red marks were described by witnesses as well as he reportedly held up storegoers at gunpoint and took their money.

:/ @RukoAbdul When you arrest a tiktoker When you arrest a tiktoker https://t.co/01LoNEKGG3

The TikToker is now being held without bond after admitting to his crimes. Charges against the TikToker include robbery and possession of a firearm during a violent crime. According to Afrotech, if he is to be convicted, he could face maximum imprisonment of more than 20 years.

