Who is Chris Hardwick? Meet the host of NBC show The Wall

Comedian, actor, TV and podcast host, writer, and producer Chris Hardwick was born in Louisville, Kentucky on November 23, 1971. As a child, he lived in Memphis, Tennessee, but moved to Los Angeles when he reached high school. Upon completing his high school education, Hardwick joined UCLA to study philosophy.

In the early 1990s, Chris Hardwick hosted the game show Trashed on M.T.V. He has hosted one of the top shows in the industry, including Talking Dead (2011), @midnight (2013), and The Wall (2016). In addition to appearing in Rob Zombie's horror films House of 1000 Corpses and Halloween II, Chris Hardwick also appeared in Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines.

In projects such as Back in the Barnyard, fans have seen his voice-acting talent. In August 2016, Hardwick married fashion model, actress, socialite, and lifestyle blogger Lydia Hearst, with whom he has one child, Dimity Facente Hearst-Hardwick.

The Wall's description of Christopher Hardwick mentions the following:

“Hardwick is a comedian, actor, TV host, author, writer, producer and podcaster whose quick wit and up-to-the-minute intellect have made him the voice for a generation of pop culture enthusiasts.”

It continues:

“Hardwick currently serves as founder, CEO, and creative head of Nerdist Industries, a media empire under the Legendary Digital Network that encompasses the Nerdist.com website, YouTube channel (over 2 million subscribers), and a podcast network of 49 shows that includes Hardwick's own incredibly successful Nerdist Podcast."

Hardwick is also the host and executive producer of Comedy Central's two-time Emmy Award-winning comedy game show @midnight with Chris Hardwick.

During The Wall's fifth season premiere scheduled for Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at 9/8c on NBC, Hardwick announced that he will host and executive produce the season.

Many games will be played, with the goal of winning a large sum of money. An amount of over $12 million will be on the line every night as the players will have a chance to win these cash prizes. Additionally, $3 million will be on a single electrifying drop.

Aside from Harwick, NBA legend LeBron James, his business partner Maverick Carter, and Andrew Glassman will also serve as executive producers. Alan Carter and Michael Dempsey will direct the show, while Jessica Otazua, Tim Sullivan, Aaron Long, and Quintin Strack will serve as co-executive producers.

According to NBC's description of the game show:

“When a question is answered correctly, a green ball falls down the four-story wall and more cash is added to the slot players' winning total, called the bank. If a question is answered incorrectly, a red ball drops and value is deducted from the team’s bank.”

It will be up to the players to work in pairs and trust one another to make the right decision at the right time. As a result, the prize money this season may increase, and two lucky players might get the chance to play for $2.8 million.

The contestants that will be featured on the show include, “a retired Army Staff Sergeant who lost part of four limbs during his third tour abroad, a Capitol Police officer who saved a Congressman’s life, a retired public transportation supervisor who saved a man from an oncoming train, and a young couple who has cleaned up over 100,000 pounds of cash from their community.”

A new season of The Wall will premiere on NBC on Tuesday, April 11 at 9/8c. The latest episodes of the show will be released the following day by Peacock.

