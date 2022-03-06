Who is Christian Lee Cones on The Courtship? IT support manager's dream date is a road trip to Joshua Tree

Christian Lee Cones is reportedly very excited to be on The Courtship as he travels back in time to England’s Regency era with fellow suitors in a quest for true love.

Like every other suitor, Christian Lee Cones will put his best game forward and try to sway Nicole Rémy, who is the “heroine” of the show, with his charm and personality. The show will air on March 6, 2022 on NBC.

All About Christian Lee Cones on The Courtship

Born and raised in Indianapolis, the friendly guy, Christian Lee Cones, was brought up in a “very strict household”. He attended Franklin Central High School and at 18 years of age, moved to Brazil from Indiana. Eventually he went to Los Angeles.

According to his official bio, Cones “didn't start dating until his 20s” but after failing to find his perfect mate, he joined The Courtship with high hopes to win the heart of his ladylove, Nicole Remy, and her parents and best friend, Tessa Cleary.

The “old fashioned” guy “still appreciates chivalry” and believes in traditional ways to express love.

This will not be Cones’s first TV appearance. He appeared earlier on Let’s Make a Deal, dressed as a hamburger. In 2014, he appeared on the Brazilian network's SBT reality dating show called Namoro como Gringo, which translates to 'Dating the Foreigner'.

The IT support manager speaks fluent Portuguese and is passionate “about fighting for human rights”.

The 25-years-old animal-lover likes traveling and exploring new places alone or with close friends and family members.

In the real world, Cones is a “hopeless romantic” and wishes to go on a “surprise road trip to Joshua Tree, complete with a picnic and watching the sunset with someone who "possesses an honest heart, sense of humor and hunger for living life.”

With a format that reminds one of Bridgerton and The Bachelor, the dating show The Courtship, will see Cones impressing Remy with his calligraphy skills, horseback riding, canoeing and ballroom dancing. Whether ot not he will be able to impress Remy will be revealed on NBC when the show airs this Sunday at 8 p.m.

Edited by Gunjan