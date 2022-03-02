Who are Cindy Crawford's kids? Family life explored as supermodel stuns at Off-White show

Cindy Crawford stole hearts with her flawless walk down the runway for the Off-White Fall Winter 2022 show. The supermodel was accompanied by her daughter, Kaia Gerber, for the show organized as part of the ongoing Paris Fashion Week.

With their confident and graceful catwalk, the mother and daughter duo proved that supermodel good looks runs in the family. The 56-year-old model donned an impressive floor-length dress which included a multi-layered skirt.

The billowing lilac-colored skirt was paired with a T-shirt that exhibited a vintage university slogan, redesigned in a half red half navy style.

Further, she added a trim black blazer with structured shoulders on the t-shirt. Cindy Crawford accessorized her outfit with chandelier earrings, a clutch bag, and a pair of bright blue framed sunglasses.

Learn more about Cindy Crawford’s kids

In 1998, Cindy Crawford tied the knot with Rande Gerber, her second husband. A year later, the two welcomed their first child, son Presley Gerber.

Then, in 2001, when Presley was two years old, Cindy and Rande again became parents to their second child, daughter Kaia Gerber. The couple had enjoyed their parenthood from the very beginning. They found so much joy in raising their kids and molding them into amazing people.

Both Presley and Kaia started with modeling as their careers, which was evident as their parents were successful and established models. Cindy, a supermodel herself, also turned out to be the perfect mentor for her kids.

The Fair Game actress has been a great mother. She always looked for her children’s careers, and with a great deal of effort and endurance, she made them successful.

At the early age of 16, Presley made his fashion show runway debut with Moschino Cruise 2017 in Los Angeles. He later appeared in Carolina Herrera’s Spring 2019 campaign. In the same year, he also featured on the GQ Style Mexico cover.

Kaia began her journey in the fashion world with Calvin Klein’s Spring 2018 runway show. This is how she participated in New York Fashion Week at 16.

Then, in 2018, she became the face of Marc Jacobs’ Daisy Love campaign. In 2020, Kaia starred as the cover girl of Vogue China’s December edition.

