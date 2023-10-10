Who is Clarissa Ward married to? All about her husband and kids as CNN reporter hides in ditch amid Hamas rocket strikes

The Chief International Correspondent at CNN, Clarissa Ward was recently live and covering the segment from Israel when she and her crew had to take cover in a ditch during an attack. Ward and her team had to hide in a ditch near the side of the road just as she began her live segment. According to PEOPLE Magazine, right after they ducked, the reporter said that they had to take shelter after they saw a "massive barrage of rockets" coming in close to where they were.

Clarissa was in the South of Israel on Monday, October 10, 2023, when she filmed the video with the CNN crew. They were covering the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas which began on October 7, 2023.

The journalist, who is known for her reporting from the front lines across the world, has been married to businessman Philipp von Bernstorff since November 16, 2016.

Details about Clarissa Ward's husband and children

The CNN chief international correspondent has spent nearly two decades of her life reporting from the front lines in Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, Egypt, and Ukraine, as per CBS.

Clarissa Ward was born on January 31, 1980, in London, England, to Rodney and Donna Ward and found her passion in journalism at Yale University. She is known for her in-depth investigations and high-profile assignments. Most recently, the reporter has taken on the job of reporting the Hamas and Israel conflict.

Ward married Philipp von Bernstorff on November 16, 2016, and they have three sons together, Ezra, 5, Caspar, 2, and a baby named Iggy (Inigo Alexander).

The couple welcomed their newborn Inigo Alexander Rumi Grainger Graf von Bernstorff-Wotersen on May 23, 2023, at 8:52 am U.K. time, according to PEOPLE. Clarissa discussed the reason behind her baby's long name with the outlet during an interview on May 26, 2023. She said that her husband came from a "long, aristocratic German family" where everyone had long names.

"We are completely delirious with love (and sleep deprivation). Like both of his older brothers, Iggy was born with a shock of dark hair," she told the publication.

She described her baby as being "cuddly and mellow" as she spoke about their new life with the three boys. The journalist joked that she didn't know how they were going to manage because they were "outnumbered with three boys." She noted that she does know that the family will find their rhythm and that she was "profoundly grateful" for the same.

Clarissa Ward has won multiple awards throughout her career. These include nine Emmy Awards, two George Foster Peabody Awards, two Alfred I. duPont-Columbia Awards, two Edward R. Murrow Awards, and one George Polk Award, as per the American Academy of Diplomacy.

Clarissa Ward reports about the rocket attack

CNN reported the situation in Israel on October 9, 2023, two days after the Hamas attack on October 7. The Palestinian Health Ministry stated that more than 900 people in Israel and 687 people in Gaza and the West Bank have been killed in what Hamas is calling Operation Al Aqsa Flood.

Clarissa Ward and her team went South of Israel to report on the situation when they had to duck into a ditch. As they protected themselves from the rockets, Ward noted that they could hear a lot of jets in the sky as well.

"So forgive me. I have a slightly inelegant position, but we have just had a massive barrage of rockets coming in here not too far from us. So we have had to take shelter here by the roadside. We’re just about five minutes away. Gaza is in that direction," the journalist said.

She explained to the viewers that the "rockets were buzzing" above them and they could hear the sound of the impact to the ground. A few minutes later, Clarissa Ward was seen getting up and reporting with the crew along the side of the road.