Who was Clu Gulager? Legacy of late veteran actor explored as tributes pour in following his demise

Celebrated American actor Clu Gulager passed away at the age of 93 on Friday, August 5. Born as William Martin Gulager on November 16, 1928 in Holdenville, Oklahoma, the actor, who is known for his roles in The Virginian and The Return of the Living Dead, has reportedly died of natural causes.

Taking to Facebook, Gulager's daughter-in-law confirmed the news, stating that the 93-year-old actor was "surrounded by his loving family" at the time of his death. In the same statement, she added:

"Clu was as caring as he was loyal and devoted to his craft, a proud member of the Cherokee nation, a rule-breaker, sharp and astute and on the side — always — of the oppressed. He was good-humored, an avid reader, tender and kind. Loud and dangerous... He was shocked that he lived, for even a day after Miriam Byrd-Nethery, the love of his life, died 18 years ago.”

Exploring Clu Gulager's incredible legacy

Clu Gulager had worked as an actor for more than 70 years. He began his career with small guest performances in television soaps and series in the 1950s. Later, the actor starred in The Tall Man for two seasons and The Virginian for four seasons, and both the productions were instrumental in bringing him immense recognition.

His role in the The Last Picture Show in 1971 was also a huge hit. However, the actor garnered praise for his different roles in horror movies from the 1980s. He worked alongside Vera Miles in 1984’s hit movie The Initiation. In 1985, he acted in noteworthy films including The Return of the Living Dead and A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge.

sean baker @Lilfilm RIP Clu Gulager. I had the honor to work with the legend in Tangerine and a fashion shoot for V Magazine in 2016. He was incredibly talented, hilarious, gentle and kind. And he adored cinema. We will miss you Clu. RIP Clu Gulager. I had the honor to work with the legend in Tangerine and a fashion shoot for V Magazine in 2016. He was incredibly talented, hilarious, gentle and kind. And he adored cinema. We will miss you Clu. https://t.co/hy6r1v7QRs

While he has received immense success as an actor, Clu Gulager had also directed his own short film, A Day With the Boys, which was nominated for the award of the Palme d'Or for Best Short Film at the 1969 Cannes Film Festival. In his 70 year-long career, the renowned actor also appeared in movies such as Feast and Piranha 3DD that were directed by his own son John Gulager.

His working relationship with director Quentin Tarantino is also worth mentioning. While speaking of his role in Tarantino's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Gulager opened up on how the director specifically wanted him in the movie. Interestingly, it was the last movie that the actor was seen in.

New Beverly Cinema @newbeverly Clu Gulager, 1928 - 2022. A beautiful life filled with family, friends, and films, Clu will always have a seat in our front row. We send our love to John, Tom, Diane, and to all the lives he touched. photo by Michelle Groskopf for The New York Times Clu Gulager, 1928 - 2022. A beautiful life filled with family, friends, and films, Clu will always have a seat in our front row. We send our love to John, Tom, Diane, and to all the lives he touched. photo by Michelle Groskopf for The New York Times https://t.co/jSDqGXgvYI

In a conversation with Tulsa World, the actor noted:

"They sent me a script and asked if I wanted to do it, and I said you bet. I don’t act much anymore, but [Quentin Tarantino] wanted me in it. That was very nice. He’s an old friend of mine."

In recent years, Clu Gulager had been one of the most regular movie-goers at Tarantino’s New Beverly Cinema.

Netizens pay tribute to Clu Gulager

Discussing his fruitful career, social media users hailed the late actor and paid their heartfelt tributes. While one user called him "really good," another user posted praises about his notable dialogue delivery techniques.

Frank Conniff @FrankConniff Clu Gulager was in a film we riffed on @MST3K , and a million guest starring roles on TV shows. Always really good, especially in The Killers with Lee Marvin. Cool to see him pop up more recently in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. Rest In Peace. Clu Gulager was in a film we riffed on @MST3K, and a million guest starring roles on TV shows. Always really good, especially in The Killers with Lee Marvin. Cool to see him pop up more recently in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. Rest In Peace.

Jay Bauman @JayBauman1 The way Clu Gulager delivers this line has been burned into my brain for pretty much my entire life. RIP The way Clu Gulager delivers this line has been burned into my brain for pretty much my entire life. RIP https://t.co/szjCoptPv2

Jules McLean @RedRyder An amazing actor, even better human being. Clu was kind, generous & knew life was an adventure. I'll forever cherish our trips to Disneyland, Balboa Island at Christmas time (that house w/ all the teddy bears!) and talking about your craft. RIP to the ol' cowboy Clu GulagerAn amazing actor, even better human being. Clu was kind, generous & knew life was an adventure. I'll forever cherish our trips to Disneyland, Balboa Island at Christmas time (that house w/ all the teddy bears!) and talking about your craft. RIP to the ol' cowboy Clu Gulager ❤️ An amazing actor, even better human being. Clu was kind, generous & knew life was an adventure. I'll forever cherish our trips to Disneyland, Balboa Island at Christmas time (that house w/ all the teddy bears!) and talking about your craft. https://t.co/RwH3t3B0MT

James L Neibaur @JimLNeibaur SAD FAREWELL

In a 65 year acting career, Clu Gulager was directed by everyone from Don Siegel to Quentin Tarantino. He acted with John Wayne, and with Margot Robbie. Movies and TV (mostly westerns). Clu has passed away at the age of 93. RIP. SAD FAREWELLIn a 65 year acting career, Clu Gulager was directed by everyone from Don Siegel to Quentin Tarantino. He acted with John Wayne, and with Margot Robbie. Movies and TV (mostly westerns). Clu has passed away at the age of 93. RIP. https://t.co/R4vXPenO9O

Tom Reagan’s Hat @RufusTSuperfly RIP Clu Gulager

I first saw him in Don Siegel’s The Killers. He wanted to give his character some quirks to make him more interesting. A cocky Lee Marvin said: ‘That’s fine, kid, everyone in the audience is going to be watching me anyway.’

Clu still made an impression on me. RIP Clu GulagerI first saw him in Don Siegel’s The Killers. He wanted to give his character some quirks to make him more interesting. A cocky Lee Marvin said: ‘That’s fine, kid, everyone in the audience is going to be watching me anyway.’ Clu still made an impression on me. https://t.co/5agLym6qXG

✨️♌️AnnetheHat🦁🎩 @thecheshirepath Clu Gulager as Burt in The Return of the Living Dead (1985) 🖤 Clu Gulager as Burt in The Return of the Living Dead (1985) 🖤 https://t.co/mMSCggy2wV

Peter Avellino @PeterAPeel New Beverly Cinema @newbeverly Clu Gulager, 1928 - 2022. A beautiful life filled with family, friends, and films, Clu will always have a seat in our front row. We send our love to John, Tom, Diane, and to all the lives he touched. photo by Michelle Groskopf for The New York Times Clu Gulager, 1928 - 2022. A beautiful life filled with family, friends, and films, Clu will always have a seat in our front row. We send our love to John, Tom, Diane, and to all the lives he touched. photo by Michelle Groskopf for The New York Times https://t.co/jSDqGXgvYI When you saw Clu Gulager take a seat in the front row of the New Beverly, the Egyptian or somewhere else around town, it just felt like everything was going to be ok. Plus he's great in THE KILLERS, THE LAST PICTURE SHOW and (maybe especially) THE RETURN OF THE LIVING DEAD. twitter.com/newbeverly/sta… When you saw Clu Gulager take a seat in the front row of the New Beverly, the Egyptian or somewhere else around town, it just felt like everything was going to be ok. Plus he's great in THE KILLERS, THE LAST PICTURE SHOW and (maybe especially) THE RETURN OF THE LIVING DEAD. twitter.com/newbeverly/sta…

Amanda Reyes @madefortvmayhem



Seeing him in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was a gas. Such sad news about Clu Gulager passing. I spent time with him back in my old LA days, when he would frequent these gatherings I went to. He was lovely and always super supportive of my writing, even when no one else was.Seeing him in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was a gas. Such sad news about Clu Gulager passing. I spent time with him back in my old LA days, when he would frequent these gatherings I went to. He was lovely and always super supportive of my writing, even when no one else was.Seeing him in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was a gas. 💔 https://t.co/4dRylJUhJM

Jacob Davison @JacobDavison_ R.I.P. Clu Gulager. A great actor and devoted cinephile who was a mainstay of repertory theaters from The New Beverly Cinema to The Egyptian Theater. An affable audience member who was always there. He will be missed immensely. R.I.P. Clu Gulager. A great actor and devoted cinephile who was a mainstay of repertory theaters from The New Beverly Cinema to The Egyptian Theater. An affable audience member who was always there. He will be missed immensely. https://t.co/DiPxvnzpZj

Travis Woods @aHeartOfGould "We need to laugh, we need to be scared, we need to hug our girl in the theater. It lightens the load of this crummy life."



RIP, Clu Gulager. "We need to laugh, we need to be scared, we need to hug our girl in the theater. It lightens the load of this crummy life."RIP, Clu Gulager. https://t.co/Eda2iNoSWd

Clu Gulager is survived by his children John Gulager, Tom Gulager, and daughter-in-laws Diane Goldner and Zoe Gulager, along with his grandson Clu Mosha. His wife Miriam Byrd-Nethery passed away in 2003.

