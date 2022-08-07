Who was Clu Gulager? Legacy of late veteran actor explored as tributes pour in following his demise

Celebrated American actor Clu Gulager passed away at the age of 93 on Friday, August 5. Born as William Martin Gulager on November 16, 1928 in Holdenville, Oklahoma, the actor, who is known for his roles in The Virginian and The Return of the Living Dead, has reportedly died of natural causes.
Taking to Facebook, Gulager's daughter-in-law confirmed the news, stating that the 93-year-old actor was "surrounded by his loving family" at the time of his death. In the same statement, she added:
"Clu was as caring as he was loyal and devoted to his craft, a proud member of the Cherokee nation, a rule-breaker, sharp and astute and on the side — always — of the oppressed. He was good-humored, an avid reader, tender and kind. Loud and dangerous... He was shocked that he lived, for even a day after Miriam Byrd-Nethery, the love of his life, died 18 years ago.”
Exploring Clu Gulager's incredible legacy
Clu Gulager had worked as an actor for more than 70 years. He began his career with small guest performances in television soaps and series in the 1950s. Later, the actor starred in The Tall Man for two seasons and The Virginian for four seasons, and both the productions were instrumental in bringing him immense recognition.
His role in the The Last Picture Show in 1971 was also a huge hit. However, the actor garnered praise for his different roles in horror movies from the 1980s. He worked alongside Vera Miles in 1984’s hit movie The Initiation. In 1985, he acted in noteworthy films including The Return of the Living Dead and A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge.
While he has received immense success as an actor, Clu Gulager had also directed his own short film, A Day With the Boys, which was nominated for the award of the Palme d'Or for Best Short Film at the 1969 Cannes Film Festival. In his 70 year-long career, the renowned actor also appeared in movies such as Feast and Piranha 3DD that were directed by his own son John Gulager.
His working relationship with director Quentin Tarantino is also worth mentioning. While speaking of his role in Tarantino's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Gulager opened up on how the director specifically wanted him in the movie. Interestingly, it was the last movie that the actor was seen in.
In a conversation with Tulsa World, the actor noted:
"They sent me a script and asked if I wanted to do it, and I said you bet. I don’t act much anymore, but [Quentin Tarantino] wanted me in it. That was very nice. He’s an old friend of mine."
In recent years, Clu Gulager had been one of the most regular movie-goers at Tarantino’s New Beverly Cinema.
Netizens pay tribute to Clu Gulager
Discussing his fruitful career, social media users hailed the late actor and paid their heartfelt tributes. While one user called him "really good," another user posted praises about his notable dialogue delivery techniques.
Clu Gulager is survived by his children John Gulager, Tom Gulager, and daughter-in-laws Diane Goldner and Zoe Gulager, along with his grandson Clu Mosha. His wife Miriam Byrd-Nethery passed away in 2003.