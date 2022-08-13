Who is Coleman Laffoon? All about Anne Heche's ex-husband as he reacts to her death

A week after her severe car crash in Mar Vista, Los Angeles on August 5, actress Anne Heche was pronounced dead on Friday, August 12. Following the accident, Heche was rushed to the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills hospital while she was comatose for a week.

The 53-year-old Heche was declared dead after she was taken off life-support. Following her demise, her ex-husband Coleman Laffoon took to social media to pay tribute to her.

Just hours after her official demise, Coleman Laffoon took to his Instagram to speak out about his late ex-wife, Anne Heche. In the video post, Laffoon vowed to be there for the former couple's young son, Homer.

Among the other celebrities paying tribute to Heche was Ellen DeGeneres

What did Coleman Laffoon, Anne Heche’s ex-husband, say about her following her death?

In the emotionally charged Instagram video, Laffoon said:

“Hey, it’s Coley. In the wake of Anne’s passing, I just want to say a few things. One, I loved her and I miss her and I'm always going to. Two, Homer is OK. He's grieving, of course, and it's rough. It's really rough, as probably anybody can imagine, but he's surrounded by family, and he's strong, and he's going to be OK."

Laffoon fought back tears and thanked the individuals checking in on them and those who offered prayers. He added:

“It's hard for me, it's hard for my family, it's really hard for Homer, but we've got each other and we have a lot of support and we're going to be OK."

The 48-year-old Cincinnati native stated that Anne Heche “is free from pain and enjoying or experiencing whatever's next in her journey.”

Laffoon further added about her presence in his life and said:

“She came in hot and she had a lot to say. She was brave and fearless, loved really hard, and was never afraid to let us know what she (thought), what she believed in. It was always love. It was all about love."

As he concluded the video, Laffoon said:

“Goodbye, Anne. Love you. Thank you. Thank you for all the good times. There were so many. See you on the other side. In the meantime, I got our son. He'll be fine. Love you."

In brief about Coleman Laffoon and his marriage with ex-wife Anne Heche

Coleman “Coley” Laffoon is a successful real estate broker. He currently serves as the Director of Residential Sales at the real estate platform Compass in Beverly Hills, California.

Laffoon had served as one of the camera operators in Ellen DeGeneres’ American Summer Documentary. Heche and Coleman reportedly met during DeGeneres’ stand-up comedy tour.

As of now, he is also the owner and founder of Coley Laffoon Real Estate.

A year after her separation from Ellen DeGeneres in September 2001, Anne Heche married Coleman Laffoon. The two welcomed their son Homer Heche Laffoon on March 2, 2002.

After over five years of marriage, Laffoon and Heche separated in 2007, when Laffoon filed for divorce. The former pair finalized their divorce in early 2009.

Coleman Laffoon married his current wife Alexi in 2015. According to her LinkedIn profile, Alexi serves as a licensed assistant to Coley’s real estate venture.

Edited by Madhur Dave