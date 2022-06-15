John Mulaney 'From Scratch' Tour 2023: Presale, tickets, dates and more

American stand-up comedian John Mulaney has extended his 'From Scratch' standup comedy tour, announcing new dates that will stretch up to 2023. John Mulaney has added over 30 new dates to the tour, which now includes US dates in San Antonio, Texas, Memphis, Tennessee, Colorado Springs, Colorado, Rochester and New York among other cities.

Additionally, John Mulaney will make stops in Canadian cities including Winnipeg, Edmonton, and Calgary as part of the North American leg of the tour, which will begin in early December. He will also head to Australia in February 2023.

John Mulaney 'From Scratch' 2022-2023 Tour Tickets and Dates

Tickets for John Mulaney's tour will be available through pre-sales starting June 15 using the code Scratch via Ticketmaster. A general sale for the tickets will be available starting June 17 at 10 am PT.

John Mulaney From Scratch 2022-2023 Tour Dates

June 2022

June 17 — Atlantic City, NJ at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

June 18 — Atlantic City, NJ at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

June 19 — Red Bank, NJ at Count Basie Center for the Arts (early show)

June 19 — Red Bank, NJ at Count Basie Center for the Arts (late show)

June 20 — Red Bank, NJ at Count Basie Center for the Arts

June 23 — New York, NY at Madison Square Garden

June 24 — New York, NY at Madison Square Garden

June 25 — New York, NY at Madison Square Garden

July 2022

July 14 — Chicago, IL at United Center

July 15 — Chicago, IL at United Center

July 16 — Chicago, IL at United Center

July 21 — Ft. Wayne, IN at Foellinger Theater

July 22 — St. Louis, MO at Enterprise Center

July 23 — Kansas City, MO at Starlight Theatre

July 24 — Davenport, IA at RiverCenter Adler Theatre (early show)

July 24 — Davenport, IA at RiverCenter Adler Theatre (late show)

July 28 — Montreal, QC at Place des Arts (early show)

July 28 — Montreal, QC at Place des Arts (late show)

July 29 — Newark, NJ at New Jersey Performing Arts Center

July 30 — Bethlehem, PA at Wind Creek Event Center (early show)

July 30 — Bethlehem, PA at Wind Creek Event Center (late show)

August 2022

August 05 — Washington, DC at Merriweather Post Pavilion

August 06 — Washington, DC at Merriweather Post Pavilion

August 10 — Vancouver, BC at Queen Elizabeth Theatre (early show)

August 10 — Vancouver, BC at Queen Elizabeth Theatre (late show)

August 11 — Vancouver, BC at Queen Elizabeth Theatre

August 12 — Portland, OR at Moda Center

August 13 — Seattle, WA at White River Amphitheatre

August 17 — Peoria, IL at Peoria Civic Center (early show)

August 17 — Peoria, IL at Peoria Civic Center (late show)

August 18 — Dayton, OH at Schuster Performing Arts Center (early show)

August 18 — Dayton, OH at Schuster Performing Arts Center (late show)

August 19 — Madison, WI at Alliant Energy Center

August 20 — Milwaukee, WI at Fisherv Forum

August 21 — Indianapolis, IN at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

August 25 — Nashville, TN at Ryman Auditorium

August 26 — Nashville, TN at Ryman Auditorium (early show)

August 26 — Nashville, TN at Ryman Auditorium (late show)

August 28 — Nashville, TN at Ryman Auditorium

September 2022

September 08 — East Lansing, MI at Wharton Center (early show)

September 08 — East Lansing, MI at Wharton Center (late show)

September 09 — Detroit, MI at Fox Theatre (early show)

September 09 — Detroit, MI at Fox Theatre (late show)

September 10 — Detroit, MI at The Fillmore Detroit

September 11 — Kalamazoo, MI at Kalamazoo State Theatre (early show)

September 11 — Kalamazoo, MI at Kalamazoo State Theatre (late show)

September 15 — Reno, NV at Reno Events Center *

September 16 — Las Vegas, NV at T-Mobile Arena *

September 17 — Concord, CA at Concord Pavilion *

September 22 — Toronto, ON at Scotiabank Arena

September 23 — Cleveland, OH at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

September 24 — Pittsburgh, PA at PPG Paints Arena

September 25 – University Park, PA at Bryce Jordan Center

October 2022

October 06 — Tulsa, OK at River Spirit Casino Resort *

October 07 — San Antonio, TX at AT&T Center *

October 08 — Memphis, TN at FedExForum *

October 09 — Baton Rouge, LA at Raising Canes River Center. *

October 12 — Winnipeg, MB at Canada Life Centre *

October 13 — Saskatoon, SK at SaskTel Centre *

October 14 — Edmonton, AB at Rogers Place *

October 15 — Calgary, AB at Scotiabank Saddledome *

October 21 — Tucson, AZ at Tucson Arena *

October 22 — El Paso, TX at Abraham Chavez Theatre *

October 23 — Colorado Springs, CO at Broadmoor World Arena *

October 24 — Boulder, CO at Macky Auditorium Concert Hall *

John Mulaney has added new tour dates. (Image via Instagram/@johnmulaney)

November 2022

November 03 — Ottawa, ON at TD Place Arena *

November 04 — Halifax, NS at Scotiabank Centre *

November 05 — Moncton, NB at Avenir Centre *

November 06 — London, ON at Budweiser Gardens *

November 09 — Rochester, NY at Kodak Center *

November 10 — Poughkeepsie, NY at MJN Convention Center *

November 11 — Belmont Park, NY at UBS Arena *

November 12 — Providence, RI at Providence Performing Arts Center *

November 18 — Boise, ID at Idaho Central Arena *

November 19 — Green Bay, WI at Weidner Center for the Performing Arts *

November 20 — Springfield, IL at UIS Performing Arts Center *

December 2022

December 02 — Estero, FL at Hertz Arena *

December 03 — West Palm Beach, FL at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre *

February 2022

February 08 — Adelaide, AU at AEC Arena *

February 10 — Melbourne, AU at Rod Laver Arena *

February 11 — Sydney, AU at Qudos Bank Arena *

February 12 – Brisbane, AU at Brisbane Entertainment Centre *

* = Newly announced shows

More about John Mulaney

John Mulaney is an actor, stand-up comedian, and writer. Mulaney rose to prominence as a writer for Saturday Night Live (SNL). He was discovered while performing on Late Night with Conan O'Brien in 2008. John Mulaney wrote for the show for four years. He was nominated for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series with the SNL writing staff from 2009 to 2012.

Mulaney won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards alongside Justin Timberlake, Seth Meyers and Katreese Barnes. John Mulaney has also hosted a number of shows on SNL, including one which recently aired on February 26, 2022.

John Mulaney also released stand-up specials including The Top Part (2009), New in Town (2012), The Comeback Kid (2015), and Kid Gorgeous (2018). In 2019, he wrote for a children's music comedy special titled John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch (2019) which was released on Netflix.

