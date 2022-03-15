Who is Condiment King and what are his powers? The Batman star Robert Pattinson names his favorite DC villain

Robert Pattinson, the new DC superhero Batman, in an interview has revealed all about his favorite DC supervillain and the choice may shock many fans. DC Comics has an array of superheroes and villains, but few would anticipate who among them is Pattinson's favorite supervillain. During an interview with Brut México, the The Batman star revealed,

"There's a bad guy in the Animated Series called Condiment King. I just think it's the greatest idea. It's a guy who sprays mustard and ketchup at people, and I just think it's such a great idea for a bad idea... They just get covered in mustard."

Pattinson's co-star Zoë Kravitz, who has obviously heard of this before, chimed in saying,

"You're really sticking with this."

Condiment King was created by Bruce Timm and Paul Dini for Batman: The Animated Series. He is a DC Comics villain who uses a variety of condiments as his weapons. The villain is usually portrayed as a comic relief in scenes.

Condiment King first appeared in season 3 of Batman: The Animated Series as a ridiculous character staging a hold-up in a fancy restaurant and threatening its patrons with ketchup and mustard guns.

All about Robert Pattinson and his new Batman movie

Robert Pattinson is an English actor who is fast emerging as one of the most prominent faces in Hollywood for his versatile performances in both commercial and independent films. Pattinson rose to fame as Edward Cullen in The Twilight Saga film series.

Since then, he has also worked in many independent films with auteur directors. His role in the 2019 Robert Eggers psychological horror The Lighthouse helped Pattinson bring his talent to the limelight and achieve global acclaim.

Robert Pattinson's most recent portrayal of DC Comics superhero Batman in Matt Reeves' film The Batman (2022) has helped him achieve new heights. The official synopsis of the new Batman movie reads,

"Batman ventures into Gotham City's underworld when a sadistic killer leaves behind a trail of cryptic clues. As the evidence begins to lead closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator's plans become clear, he must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued the metropolis."

The Batman stars Pattinson in the titular role alongside Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman. The movie is currently showing in theaters and will arrive on HBO Max on April 19, 2022.

